Just momentary heat, says J&K skipper Dogra on spat with Karnataka's Aneesh

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra brushed aside the on-field altercation with Karnataka’s KV Aneesh during the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday, calling it a brief emotional moment that has already been resolved.

The batter, while talking to the media after the end of the second day’s play, stressed that such incidents can occur in high-pressure matches and insisted the focus remains on his team’s strong position in the game.

Heated moment during crucial phase

Reflecting on the second day's play, Dogra expressed satisfaction with Jammu and Kashmir's commanding position after piling up a formidable total. He suggested the dressing room was pleased with the overall effort but remained determined to extend the innings further, acknowledging Karnataka's reputation as a strong batting unit. According to him, the plan is to bat as long as possible and push for an advantage that could shape the outcome through a first-innings lead. The incident took place shortly after Dogra struck a boundary off pacer Prasidh Krishna, when a verbal exchange with substitute fielder Aneesh escalated into a brief physical confrontation. The skipper later played down the episode, indicating that it was simply a reaction in the heat of the moment and that both players had settled matters soon after. He maintained that intense situations are common in a final and should not be blown out of proportion.