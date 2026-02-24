T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan semi-final qualification scenarios in Super 8
Pakistan currently have just one point from a shared result, leaving them with two must-win games against heavyweights England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan enters the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. After their opening fixture against New Zealand at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium was interrupted by heavy rain on Saturday, Feb 21, the Men in Green were unable to face a single ball. This means Pakistan currently have just one point from a shared result, leaving them with two must-win games against heavyweights England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.
|ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played (P)
|Won (W)
|Lost (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points (Pts)
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|ENG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.55
|1
|PAK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|NZ
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|SL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.55
Pakistan qualification scenario in Super 8
With the Super 8 stage offering no reserve days, each match is critical. Officials allow a 90-minute buffer to complete at least a five-over-a-side contest, but a full washout automatically awards one point to each team. In this scenario, Pakistan’s path to the semifinals is straightforward but unforgiving:
Win both remaining matches: Securing victories against England and Sri Lanka would put Pakistan at 5 points, almost guaranteeing a semifinal spot.
Win one, lose one: Finishing on 3 points would force Pakistan to rely on other results and Net Run Rate, a scenario that historically has been risky for the team.
Lose both: With only the single point from the washout, two consecutive losses would eliminate Pakistan from contention immediately.
Stakes and Strategy
A washout in the opening game effectively turns every remaining fixture into a virtual knockout. There is no margin for error, and every delivery in the upcoming matches will carry extra weight. For Pakistan, the mission is now clear: they must win both encounters or risk exiting the tournament before reaching the semifinals.
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 fixtures and results
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Result
|41
|Feb 21, 2026
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|Match abandoned
|42
|Feb 22, 2026
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|15:00:00
|England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs
|45
|Feb 24, 2026
|England vs Pakistan
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
|46
|Feb 25, 2026
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
|49
|Feb 27, 2026
|England vs New Zealand
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
|50
|Feb 28, 2026
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|19:00:00
|TBA
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 8:22 PM IST