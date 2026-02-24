T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan semi-final qualification scenarios in Super 8

This means Pakistan currently have just one point from a shared result, leaving them with two must-win games against heavyweights England and co-hosts Sri Lanka. ICC T20 WC Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 ENG 1 1 0 0 0 2.55 1 PAK 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 NZ 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 SL 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55 Pakistan enters the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. After their opening fixture against New Zealand at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium was interrupted by heavy rain on Saturday, Feb 21, the Men in Green were unable to face a single ball.This means Pakistan currently have just one point from a shared result, leaving them with two must-win games against heavyweights England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Pakistan qualification scenario in Super 8

With the Super 8 stage offering no reserve days, each match is critical. Officials allow a 90-minute buffer to complete at least a five-over-a-side contest, but a full washout automatically awards one point to each team. In this scenario, Pakistan’s path to the semifinals is straightforward but unforgiving:

Win both remaining matches: Securing victories against England and Sri Lanka would put Pakistan at 5 points, almost guaranteeing a semifinal spot.

Win one, lose one: Finishing on 3 points would force Pakistan to rely on other results and Net Run Rate, a scenario that historically has been risky for the team.

Lose both: With only the single point from the washout, two consecutive losses would eliminate Pakistan from contention immediately.

Stakes and Strategy