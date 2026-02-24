Ranji Trophy final: Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir toss time, streaming

In the grand finale of Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra won the toss and elected to bat first against Karnataka at KSCA Stadium, Hubli on Tuesday. Earlier, Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal expressed confidence in his side’s batting prowess, highlighting the form of the top-order batters ahead of the big game.

Skipper Devdutt Padikkal termed the excellent form of his top-order batters as a confidence booster ahead of Karnataka's Ranji Trophy final against Jammu and Kashmir, beginning here on Tuesday. Apart from Devdutt, other frontline batters such as KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and R Smaran have been in fine form this season, fueling Karnataka’s campaign.

"As a group, we're all ready and prepared for this opportunity and we have the experience and know-how to play big games. So, hopefully, our experience will come handy for us," Devdutt said on the eve of the Ranji Trophy final here on Monday. "Apart from me, there are other international batters like KL Rahul, Mayank, Karun all are experienced and they have been batting well," he added. Karnataka’s batters showed their strength in the semifinals, scoring over 1000 runs across two innings against Uttarakhand in Lucknow. Devdutt believes such performances will also boost the confidence of the bowlers.

"Obviously, scoring over 1000 runs in a game is definitely a big confidence boost for everyone. Not just the batsmen, to be honest. Even the bowlers, knowing that the batting line-up is able to put on a show like that, it gives them a lot of confidence as well. "It gives them that freedom to really enjoy themselves with the ball. It was a really good game for us in the second semifinal and it puts us in a good state to really take that momentum towards the final," he said. Jammu and Kashmir, though lacking the pedigree of Karnataka, have impressed with their determination. Skipper Paras Dogra acknowledged the team’s calm approach ahead of their maiden final.

"We're always keeping things very simple. We're not playing a very complicated game. Before coming to Karnataka, we played in Kalyani (vs Bengal) and Indore (vs Madhya Pradesh). We have won there. "It's a confidence booster when we win against big teams at their home. We showed that we can do it, and we are enjoying each other's company, and hopefully, we can give a good account of ourselves in the final," said Dogra. "No, everyone is enjoying it. They are relaxed. Obviously, it's a very big game. So, we're just trying to be very calm and composed. We'll stick to our basics, which have taken us this far. We have a good skill level and we have a good batting side as well," Dogra added.

"We'll stick to that and see how it goes. I only say to all those follow our cricket team, support J&K team, and I think we're going to show that we are good," he concluded. With Karnataka relying on experience and firepower and J&K bringing resilience and determination, the final promises to be a thrilling contest. Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final probable Playing 11 Karnataka Playing 11: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Karun Nair, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (wicketkeeper), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, and Prasidh Krishna. Jammu and Kashmir Playing 11: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra (captain), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Yudhvir Singh, Sunil Kumar.

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy: Full squad Karnataka squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar Jammu and Kashmir squad: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

