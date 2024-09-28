India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain in Kanpur
With rain and overcast conditions expected today as well, the Indian bowlers will expect to use the conditions to their advantage and take some early wickets for them.
Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will see the Bangla Tigers resume their innings, with Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) at the crease today.
Akash Deep’s 2 wickets, paired with Ravichandran Ashwin’s solitary scalp, kept the visitors at 107/3 when play was stopped due to bad light followed by heavy rain on Day 1.
With rain and overcast conditions expected today as well, the bowlers will hope to use the conditions to their advantage and take some early wickets. Meanwhile, the batters will have to be watchful and try to build a good partnership in the middle.
Kanpur weather live updates
The start of Day 2 play is likely to be affected by overnight rain and overcast conditions, which would not allow the damp patches to dry up quickly. There is chance over 50 per cent chance of rainfall on Day 2 as well.
Here is Bangladesh's full scorecard after day 1 -
|Bangladesh 1st Inning
|107-3 (35 ov) CRR:3.06
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zakir Hasan
|c Y Jaiswal b A Deep
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Shadman Islam
|lbw b A Deep
|24
|36
|4
|0
|66.67
|Mominul Haque
|Not out
|40
|81
|7
|0
|49.38
|Najmul Hossain Shanto (C)
|lbw b R Ashwin
|31
|57
|6
|0
|54.39
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Not out
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|Extras
|6 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|107 (3 wkts, 35 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Hasan Mahmud,Khaled Ahmed
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|9
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2.11
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|0
|27
|0
|0
|3.86
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|9
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2.44
|Akash Deep
|10
|4
|34
|2
|1
|3.4
Kanpur weather forecast
Heavy rain in Kanpur stopped play on Day 1, and the same could be expected on the second day, with chances of rain predicted throughout the day’s play.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live telecast details
Sports 18 will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 proceedings in India.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live streaming details
Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs BAN 2nd Test on Day 2 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.
9:14 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Rain gets heavier
The rain has got stronger with time with the start of play nowhere near at the moment. The full ground is covered in Kanpur.
9:09 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Umpires inspect the field
The match umpires did come down to see the field from up close and it didn't look like a promising glance by the duo who then went to the Bangladesh dressing room to talk with their support staff as well.
8:59 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Day 2 proceedings delayed due to rain
8:50 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Mominul, Mushfiqur look to build partnership
With day 1 seeing Bangladesh get 107 runs on the board at the loss of 3 wickets, batters Mominul and Mushfiqur would be looking to build a good partnership in match that is being interrupted by spells of rain so far.
8:41 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Delayed start expected on day 2
With the rain coming in just 45 minutes from the start of day's play, it is expected to be a delayed start on day 2 at the Green Park Stadium.
8:33 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Rain getting heavier
The rain is slowly getting heavier as the start of day's play comes close. The ground staff is already starting to cover the whole ground.
8:31 AM
IND vs BAN: Kanpur weather LIVE UPDATES - Overcast conditions again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 2. Just like yesterday, the conditions are overcast in Kanpur today with slight drizzle in the air. Three super soppers are at work while the pitch is covered for now.
First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:28 AM IST