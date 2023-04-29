KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshit gets Pandya, Titans need 88 in 54

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023
Super Saturday at the Indian Premier League will see four teams go head-on to try and gain important points. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. ,
In the second match of the night, the action will move to Delhi where the home side Delhi Capitals will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a reverse fixture. In the last meeting between the two, Delhi beat the Hyderabad side at their home in a low-scoring thriller. ,
KKR vs GT Toss, IPL 2023
The toss was delayed a bit due to rain. Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Nitish Rana. ,
Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing 11
N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy,
Impact Substitute options
: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya,
Gujarat Titans’ playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little,
Impact Substitute options:
Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav,
KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, taking place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata here