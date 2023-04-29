Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshit gets Pandya, Titans need 88 in 54

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshit gets Pandya, Titans need 88 in 54

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, KKR vs GT: Catch all the updates from the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujrat Titans live from the Eden Gardens

New Delhi
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Harshit gets Pandya, Titans need 88 in 54

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023
7:10 PM Apr 23

7:04 PM Apr 23

7:02 PM Apr 23

6:43 PM Apr 23

7:10 PM Apr 23

7:04 PM Apr 23

Hardik Pandya has hit Sunil Narine for a big six as he seems to get back in form. He is currently batting on 25 off 18 balls. 
 

7:02 PM Apr 23

6:43 PM Apr 23

Andre Russell, after scoring 19-ball 34, has also broken through on the powerplay and got the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha to break the opening partnership of the Gujarat Titans. He also made Hardik Pandya commit a mistake and the ball was in the air but landed in no-man’s land. 
 

6:33 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill and the cracking sound of the bat

 
People say when Sachin timed the ball, it would leave the bat with a sweet sound of the wood through the covers. Shubman Gill showed that if timed well, the bat-on-ball sound is one of the best in the world. He hit four cover drives against Rana and all of them were pure text book. 
 

6:30 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana wrong with DRS call, Kolkata waste third review

 
Harshit Rana, after appealing for LBW, indicated to his captain that bat was involved. Yet Nitish Rana went for the review against Shubman Gill and replays showed that the bat was involved and as a result, much like batting, Kolkata wasted a review in bowling too. In batting, they took reviews on call which were hitting middle of middle. 
 

6:24 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill gets going at the Gardens

 
Shubman Gill, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders for three seasons, is no stranger to Eden Gardens and Andre Russell and has got going instantly, hitting the Jamaican for back-to-back fours in his first and the innings’ second over. Gujrat are 13/0 after two overs. Russell concedes 10
 

6:22 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill is in as impact player for Gujarat

6:19 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant over from debutant Harshit Rana, concedes just 3

6:19 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Suyash Sharma is impact player for Kolkata

 
Suyash Sharma as always has come on as impact player for Kolkata Knight Riders in place of Venkatesh Iyer
 

6:09 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Titans chase this down?

6:06 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Russell scores much-needed 34 off 19, Kolkata finish at 179/7

 
Andre Russell’s 34 off 19 was much needed as Kolkata slowed down after the loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s wicket. He hit a four and a six in the last over before getting out on the final ball. The Knight Riders however could score only 45 runs in the last five overs, which is not ideal at this venue. 
 
In the last eight overs though, they scored 82 which was a recovery from the six overs before that in which they had scored only 36 runs and lost two wickets. In the end, Kolkata have finished at 179/7 and Gujarat Titans need 180 to win the match and get on the top of the points table. 
 

5:57 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Noor Ahmad was brilliant tonight

Noor Ahmad bowled four overs, conceded only 21 runs and took two important wickets. Photo: Sportzpics
Noor Ahmad bowled four overs, conceded only 21 runs and took two important wickets. Photo: Sportzpics

5:53 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Only the second time that Rashid Khan has gone for more than 50 runs in IPL

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Only the second time that Rashid Khan has gone for more than 50 runs in IPL
Rashid Khan's figures read 0/54 in 4 overs. Photo: Sportzpics

5:49 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh’s hesitant start comes to an end

 
Rinku Singh, who was going run a ball, has finally been dismissed for 19 off 20 balls as Joshua Little caught him on the long-off boundary off the bowling of Noor Ahmad. It is Noor’s second wicket in consecutive overs. 
 

5:47 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 150 up for Kolkata

 
Andre Russell is looking in a good mood as the Kolkata Knight Riders have brought up their 150. The Jamaican, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today, is playing on 18 off just nine balls. 
 

5:40 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Afghan trio involved as Gurbaz departs for 39-ball 81

 
It was not a wicket-taking delivery which was bowled by Noor Ahmad. A full ball on the leg stump and going into the right-hander should have been easily dispatched by Gurbaz, but he just could not get the full face of the bat on the ball and as a result, the power was lacking and Rashid Khan caught it brilliantly with one hand at deep mid-wicket.
 

5:35 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gurbaz grills Rashid

 
Gurbaz has hit Rashid Khan for a six and a four back to back and taken two runs off the last ball to make Rashid’s figures forgettable. The senior Afghan has so far conceded 40 runs in his first three overs and is going through probably his worst spell of bowling in IPL history. 
 

5:34 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku getting back in the mix

 
Rinku is trying to get back in the mix, but has been unable to time the ball consistently, With the help of a six, he is currently batting on 16 off 16 balls. On the other hand, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has just not let Rashid Khan settle at all. 
 

5:25 PM Apr 23

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Knight Riders, Rinku slow to start

 
Rinku Singh has not been unable to get going here as he has played nine balls and has scored only two runs. Gurbaz on the other hand has remained on the charge and brought up the 100 of the Knight Riders in the 13th over. He is batting on 67 off just 33 balls. His strike rate is beyond 200
 

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

