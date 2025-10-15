Kohli's best in Australia: Ranking his top five ODI knocks Down Under

Indian cricket team is all set to kickstart their white-ball tour of Australia with the first of the three ODIs in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the match, as it will mark the return of Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli to the international circuit for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as the batter has officially called curtains on his T20I and Test career.

ALSO READ: Will ICC adopt injury sub rule? Sean Abbott is 1st injury sub in FC cricket The three-match series holds special significance for Kohli, as he needs to perform with the bat if he wants to keep himself in contention for being part of the Men in Blue squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, given Kohli’s batting record in ODIs in Australia, that doesn’t seem to be a problem.

Kohli’s ODI numbers on Australian soil Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has featured in 29 ODIs in Australia since his first tour in 2009, amassing 1,327 runs at an impressive average of 51.03, with the help of five centuries and six half-centuries. Now, keeping his impressive numbers in mind, let’s shift our focus to his best innings on Aussie soil that led him to be named the King in the Australian media. Virat Kohli’s top five innings in Australia 1. 133 vs Sri Lanka, Hobart (February 28, 2012) Kohli’s unbeaten 133 off just 86 balls at Hobart remains one of the most iconic ODI innings ever played in Australia. India needed to chase 321 in under 40 overs to stay alive in the CB Series — an almost impossible ask. But Kohli tore into the Sri Lankan attack, particularly Lasith Malinga, smashing 16 fours and two sixes in a breathtaking display of precision and power. India achieved the target in 36.4 overs, and Kohli’s blitz not only kept them in contention but cemented his reputation as a world-class chaser. Many consider this the knock that transformed Kohli into India’s most dependable limited-overs batter.

2. 107 vs Pakistan, Adelaide (February 15, 2015) In India’s high-pressure World Cup 2015 opener against Pakistan, Kohli once again delivered on the big stage. His composed 107 off 126 balls anchored India’s innings as they posted a formidable 300/7. He handled Pakistan’s pace attack with finesse, keeping his composure while building crucial partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. India went on to win by 76 runs, maintaining their unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan. Kohli’s ton earned him the Player of the Match award and showcased his ability to thrive in emotionally charged situations. 3. 117 vs Australia, Melbourne (January 17, 2016)

During India’s 2016 tour of Australia, Kohli produced a textbook ODI hundred at the MCG, scoring 117 off 117 balls. Coming in after a solid start, he built partnerships through the middle overs, expertly rotating the strike before shifting gears in the final 15 overs. His innings, featuring seven fours and two sixes, helped India post 295/6. Although Australia chased down the target, Kohli’s knock stood out for its technical purity and control — a reminder of his reliability even in defeat. 4. 106 vs Australia, Canberra (January 20, 2016) Just three days after his MCG hundred, Kohli struck 106 from 92 balls in a high-scoring contest at Canberra. India were chasing 349 when he built a fluent 212-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, keeping the visitors in the hunt. His elegant drives and crisp placement against pace and spin had Australia on the back foot. However, a dramatic middle-order collapse saw India fall 25 runs short. Despite the loss, Kohli’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression and perfect chase pacing — undone only by a lack of support at the other end.