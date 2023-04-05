Kolkata signs England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib's spot for Rs 2.8 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders signed England batter Jason Roy to replace Shakib's and Shreyas Iyer's spot in the team. KKR still haven't made it clear whether or not Roy will be available for their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR issued a statement mentioning, "Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore."

The last time Roy featured in IPL was in 2021 when he was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played five games that season and scored 150 runs, including a half-century.

Jason Roy is also in very good form, he smashed 145 runs in 63 deliveries, playing against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League last month.

The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1,522 runs with eight fifties, at a strike rate of 137.61.

Shakib unavailable for the season