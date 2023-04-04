IPL 2023, DC vs GT preview: Back at home, Capitals seek first victory

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket will be back at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time since 2021 when Covid forced its exit from India to UAE. Delhi Capitals the home team would be excited about the homecoming as they need a victory to boost their confidence after a horror show at Lucknow in their season opener.

Gujarat are coming on the back of a great win against Chennai Super Kings in what was the opening match of the IPL season. Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill looked in good form with the bat and Rahul Tewatia was icy cool as always. Hence the team would not really be missing David Miller as such.

DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Details

Series- Indian Premier League, Season 16

Match- 07

Date- 04 April 2023

Time- 07:30 pm IST

Venue- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Pitch Report

The Feroz Shah Kotla wicket has improved over the years and it is now a proper batting-friendly pitch with bounce enough for the batters to play on the rise.

DC vs GT, Delhi Weather Forecast

The weather in Delhi is better in April this year thanks to the unexpected rains that have lashed the city in the past few days. The temperatures will be in the higher 20s and will lower as the night progresses. Humidity will be on the lower side too.

Delhi Capitals predicted playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Substitute options: Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans predicted playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Impact Substitute options: Sai Sudarshan, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith

DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app. The same can also be viewed on the TV sets at the Star Sports Network.