Home / Cricket / News / Kolkata Test tickets for South Africa game start at just Rs 60 per day

Kolkata Test tickets for South Africa game start at just Rs 60 per day

The match against the reigning World Test champions from November 14-18 will mark the first Test at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball fixture in 2019

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates with KL Rahul (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tickets for the highly anticipated India-South Africa Test at Eden Gardens will go on sale from 12 noon on Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Sunday.

Fans can book tickets through the District by Zomato app, with prices starting at Rs 60 per day (Rs 300 for all five days) and going up to Rs 250 per day (Rs 1,250 for the full match).

The match against the reigning World Test champions from November 14-18 will mark the first Test at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball fixture in 2019.

It will also be the first Test at the venue in nearly 13 years without Virat Kohli, who retired from the longest format last month.

Ahead of the Proteas Test, Eden Gardens is hosting Bengal's Ranji Trophy home matches.

In the first game against Uttarakhand, Abhimanyu Easwaran made a match-winning 69 not out in a tricky chase of 156, while a fit-again veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami picked up seven wickets.

Bengal will next face Gujarat from Saturday before the pitch is readied for the Proteas Test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India semi-final qualification scenarios

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story