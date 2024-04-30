Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma! Hitman turns 37 today, here's his stats

Rohit Sharma , the captain of the Indian cricket team, turns 37 today, April 30, 2024. Rohit Sharma's career spans international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it is always glorious to watch him play. His journey with numerous records and commendable leadership cemented his place in cricket history and he continues to inspire future generations.

Rohit's career spans over a decade and a half and has seen remarkable achievements and unforgettable moments. Rohit's footprints were first seen at the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 where in three innings, he scored 88 runs with a strike rate of 144.26 with a half-century and remained unbeaten.

Later, when the world saw his ability to open the innings, it helped him earn the reputation of one of the finest batters of his generation.

The first time the world observed his incredible skills was when he got the chance to open the inning in 2013 which proved a masterstroke and since then he has never looked back. He has smashed over 10,000 runs in ODIs with an average of 49.12, including a monumental 264 runs, which is the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket.

The stellar performance of Rohit Sharma includes his impressive 209 against Australia in 2013, and an astonishing 264 against Sri Lanka and his equally fantastic 208 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017. Rohit Sharma, popularly known as a hitman, has 31 centuries and 55 fifties to his credit, with a stunning average of over 49. In T20 Internationals, he has hit five centuries which is the most by any player in the shorter format.

5 Titles as IPL captain

Rohit Sharma started his IPL career and made his debut in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008 with Deccan Chargers before moving to Mumbai Indians, where he led and proved instrumental in their triumph. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, MI won five IPL titles, making it the joint-most successful team in the history of IPL. Rohit Sharma has scored 6500 runs in the tournament and he stands among the top run-getters in the IPL.