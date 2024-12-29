India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 4: Bumrah castles Konstas; AUS lead by over 125 runs

Nitish Kumar Reddy ened his knock at 114 runs off 189 deliveries while Mohammed Siraj remained not out at 4 off 15 balls. Highest score by a visiting player batting #8 or lower in Australia 118 Matt Prior Sydney 2011

114 Nitish Reddy Melbourne 2024

113 Yasir Shah Adelaide 2019

110 Adam Parore 2001

108 Gerry Alexander 1961 India were bundled out for 369 runs on Day 4 of India vs Australia 4th Test after Nitish Kumar Reddy was caught out at the score of 114 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The last wicket for India survived for 21 deliveries on Day 4 and added 11 runs from the overnight score of 358 runs.Nitish Kumar Reddy ened his knock at 114 runs off 189 deliveries while Mohammed Siraj remained not out at 4 off 15 balls.

On day 3, India mounted an inspiring comeback after slipping to 191/6, thanks to a gritty 127-run partnership between Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar. Early in the day, Rishabh Pant gifted his wicket, and Ravindra Jadeja fell cheaply, leaving India in a precarious position. Reddy, debuting in this format, displayed exceptional composure, playing each ball on merit and punishing loose deliveries with classy strokes. Sundar supported him brilliantly as the pair neutralised Australia's disciplined bowling with patience and poise.

Reddy brought up his maiden Test fifty and continued strong, eventually reaching a magnificent maiden century. Sundar also scored a fifty before falling to Lyon, who ended the crucial partnership. With only one wicket remaining, Reddy held firm as Siraj survived alongside him. Rain interrupted proceedings with India finishing the day on 358 for 9, still trailing by 116 runs.

India vs Australia 4th Test full scorecard India first innings online scorecard:

India 1st Inning 369-10 (119.3 ov) CRR:3.09 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal runout (A Carey / P Cummins) 82 118 11 1 69.49 Rohit Sharma (C) c SM Boland b P Cummins 3 5 0 0 60 KL Rahul b P Cummins 24 42 3 0 57.14 Virat Kohli c A Carey b SM Boland 36 86 4 0 41.86 Akash Deep c NM Lyon b SM Boland 0 13 0 0 0 Rishabh Pant (WK) c NM Lyon b SM Boland 28 37 3 0 75.68 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b NM Lyon 17 51 3 0 33.33 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Starc b Lyon 114 189 11 1 60.34 Washington Sundar c S Smith b NM Lyon 50 162 1 0 30.86 Jasprit Bumrah c U Khawaja b P Cummins 0 3 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 15 0 0 26.67 Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0) Total 369 (10 wkts, 119.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mitchell Starc 25 2 86 0 3 3.44 Pat Cummins 29 6 89 3 0 3.10 Scott Boland 27 7 57 3 0 2.11 Nathan Lyon 28.3 4 96 3 0 3.40 Mitchell Marsh 7 1 28 0 1 4 Travis Head 3 0 11 0 0 3.67

Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 live telecast details:

Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 live streaming details:

Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 here.