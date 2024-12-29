Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 4: Bumrah castles Konstas; AUS lead by over 125 runs

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Australia will begin their second innings with a lead of 105 runs. India bundled out for 369 runs, Reddy top scorer with 114 runs

Shashwat NishantAnish Kumar New Delhi
India vs Australia Live streaming today at MCG
India vs Australia Live streaming today at MCG

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 5:43 AM IST
5:43 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

5:38 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

5:33 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah gets the breakthrough!

5:30 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah clean bowls Konstas!

5:27 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

5:23 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

5:16 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

5:12 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

5:07 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

5:03 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah begins the attack!

4:51 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India scoreboard 1st innings!

4:48 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India bowled out for 369!

4:47 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India trail by 105 runs

4:40 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India trail by 107 runs

4:35 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India trail by 115 runs

4:27 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs Australia 2024-25

4:17 AM

What is latest on Konstas vs Kohli saga?

4:11 AM

WATCH IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 highlights

4:02 AM

IND vs AUS | Melbourne weather LIVE UPDATES: Bright sunshine at MCG

3:59 AM

Nitish Kumar Reddy: The story of sacrifice, belief and perseverance

3:51 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 4 action to begin 30 mins early

5:43 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 1; Australia 23/1 after 9 overs; Marnus Labuschagne 1 (4) Usman Khawaja 12 (32)
 
Bumrah continues the attack. Khawaja leaves the wide delivery outside off stump again.
 
He is beaten by Bumrah as the ball zips very closr to the bat again. Energetic fielding which stops the run from taking place inside the circle.
 
Khawaja is beaten again by the bounce outside off. He takes a single towards back point.

Marnus ends the over with a single towards mid-wicket.

5:38 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 1; Australia 21/1 after 8 overs; Marnus Labuschagne 0 (3) Usman Khawaja 11 (27)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack. Khawaja leaves the first delivery outside off stump.
 
An inside edge as Khawaja blocks the next ball awkwardly.
 
Another block by the opener as the delivery is aimed at the stumps. He leaves the next one coming in towards the off stump.
 
Khawaja ends the over with a quick single.

5:33 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah gets the breakthrough!

Over Summary 0 0 W 0 0 0; Australia 20/1 after 7 overs; Marnus Labuschagne 0 (3) Usman Khawaja 10 (21)
 
Bumrah continues the attack. The pacer beats Konstas on the first delivery outside off. He leaves the next one around the same area.
 
Konstas is clean bowled by Bumrah on the next ball. Marnus comes in to bat and leaves the first delivery.
 
Marnus beaten on the next ball as it zips past close to his bat outside off. 

5:30 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah clean bowls Konstas!

Jasprit Bumrah takes India's first wickets as he clean bowls Sam Konstas. Bumrah shows why he is the world class pacer.

5:27 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 4 0 0; Australia 20/0 after 6 overs; Sam Konstas 8 (15) Usman Khawaja 10 (21)
 
Akash continues the attack. The ball is caught at slips after flicking off Konstas' pads.
 
A block on the next delivery. Konstas leaves the delivery going outside off stump.
 
Konstas pulls away for FOUR towards fine leg. Another single towards third man as it finds the gap from the slips.
 
Khawaja leaves the last ball.

5:23 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 4; Australia 15/0 after 5 overs; Sam Konstas 3 (10) Usman Khawaja 10 (20)
 
Bumrah continues the attack. Khawaja leaves the delivery going outside off stump.
 
Another similar delivery as Khawaja is hesitant to play the outside deliveries. Unplayable delivery by the pacer as it pitches inside and then travels outwards to beat Khawaja.
 
A blocks by the opener on the next ball. Khawaja flicks towards square but no run. He ends the over with a boundary behind the keeper.

5:16 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 2 0 1 0; Australia 11/0 after 4 overs; Sam Konstas 3 (10) Usman Khawaja 6 (14)
 
Akash continues the attack. Khawaja leaves the delivery going wide of off stump. Jaiswal blocks the single at thord man this time.
 
Khawaja takes a couple of runs towards backward sq. leg. He blocks the next delivery coming onto him. A quick single taken by the opener.
 
Konstas ends the over with an edge whicfalls just short of Jaiswal at the slips.

5:12 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 0; Australia 8/0 after 3 overs; Sam Konstas 3 (9) Usman Khawaja 3 (9)
 
Bumrah continues the attack. Khawaja leaves the delivery going wide of off stump.
 
Bumrah maintains the length as Khawaja leaves it be. Bumrah sticking to the good length deliveries for now.
 
The pacer gets closer to the off stump but maintains the length. Khawaja takes a single as Jaiswal drops him at fine leg inside the circle.

Konstas blocks the final ball

5:07 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 2 0; Australia 7/0 after 2 overs; Sam Konstas 3 (8) Usman Khawaja 2 (4)
 
Akash Deep into the attack. Khawaja leaves the first delivery outside off stump.
 
He takes a single towards fine leg. Sam blocks the next delivery from his crease. Good delivery from Akash as it zips past the off stump.

Sam takes a couple of runs towards back point.

5:03 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah begins the attack!

Over Summary 1 0 1 0 2lb 0; Autralia 4/0 after 1 over; Sam Konstas 1 (4) Usman Khawaja 1 (2)
 
Bumrah begins the attack. Konstas takes a quick run to get off the mark. Khawaja blocks the next delivery and then takes a single towards fine leg.
 
Konstas leaves the next delivery going outside off stump. He takes a couple of runs towards fine leg.

Swing and a miss from him to end the over.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4:51 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India scoreboard 1st innings!

4:48 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India bowled out for 369!

Nitish Reddy gets caught down the ground as India are bowled out at 369, trailing Australia by 105 runs.

4:47 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India trail by 105 runs

Over Summary:   0 0 0 1 1 0 ; India: 369-9 after 119 Overs; Mohammed Siraj4(15); Nitish Kumar Reddy114(186)
 
Cummins continues and this time Siraj is at the striker's end. 
 
Siraj blocks the first two deliveries.
 
Cummins peppers Siraj with a bumper and Siraj ducks under it. He follows up with a juicy full toss and Siraj collects a single towards gully region.
 
Reddy moves across the stumps and collects a single towards backward square leg.
 
Siraj blocks the final delivery of the over. There was a mute call for a catch in the slip but the third umpire calls it a bump ball. 
 
Cummins wants to review the third umpire decision. But he is not allowed to do so.

4:40 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India trail by 107 runs

 
 
Over Summary:   1 1 2 0 4 0 ; India: 367-9 after 118 Overs; Nitish Kumar Reddy113(185); Mohammed Siraj3(10)
 
Nathan Lyon bowls the second over of the day.
 
Reddy comes down the wicket and hits the first ball uppishly towards long-on for a single. 
 
Siraj has to survive five deliveries of the over. And Siraj takes a single as he dabs the ball outside off towards short third man.
 
Reddy sweeps towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs. 
 
Reddy comes down the wicket for fourth delivery and blocks the ball. 
 
Reddy moves away from the leg stump and smashes down the ground for FOUR. 
 
A Dot to end the over.

4:35 AM

4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India trail by 115 runs

Over Summary:   0 0 0 1 0 0 ; India: 359-9 after 117 Overs; Mohammed Siraj2(9); Nitish Kumar Reddy106(180)
 
Amidst a bright sunshine, Pat Cummins bowls the first over and Reddy dabs the first ball on fifth stump line to backward point for no run. 
 
Reddy doesn't move forward for the second ball and defends the ball outside off. 
 
A ball on the stumps, Reddy defends with a straight bat. 
 
Reddy collects the first run of the day as he punches the 4th ball to long-off. 
 
Siraj has to survive two balls from Cummins' over as India aim to cut short the Aussies' lead.  And he does survive the 5th ball with a forward defensive shot and the last ball of the over as well as Cummins beats him with a jaffa.
 
Next »

India were bundled out for 369 runs on Day 4 of India vs Australia 4th Test after Nitish Kumar Reddy was caught out at the score of 114 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The last wicket for India survived for 21 deliveries on Day 4 and added 11 runs from the overnight score of 358 runs.   Nitish Kumar Reddy ened his knock at 114 runs off 189 deliveries while Mohammed Siraj remained not out at 4 off 15 balls. 
Highest score by a visiting player batting #8 or lower in Australia
  • 118 Matt Prior Sydney 2011
  • 114 Nitish Reddy Melbourne 2024
  • 113 Yasir Shah Adelaide 2019
  • 110 Adam Parore 2001
  • 108 Gerry Alexander 1961 
 
 
On day 3, India mounted an inspiring comeback after slipping to 191/6, thanks to a gritty 127-run partnership between Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar. Early in the day, Rishabh Pant gifted his wicket, and Ravindra Jadeja fell cheaply, leaving India in a precarious position. Reddy, debuting in this format, displayed exceptional composure, playing each ball on merit and punishing loose deliveries with classy strokes. Sundar supported him brilliantly as the pair neutralised Australia's disciplined bowling with patience and poise.
 
Reddy brought up his maiden Test fifty and continued strong, eventually reaching a magnificent maiden century. Sundar also scored a fifty before falling to Lyon, who ended the crucial partnership. With only one wicket remaining, Reddy held firm as Siraj survived alongside him. Rain interrupted proceedings with India finishing the day on 358 for 9, still trailing by 116 runs.
 
  India vs Australia 4th Test full scorecard  India first innings online scorecard:
 
India 1st Inning
369-10 (119.3 ov) CRR:3.09
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal runout (A Carey / P Cummins) 82 118 11 1 69.49
Rohit Sharma (C) c SM Boland b P Cummins 3 5 0 0 60
KL Rahul b P Cummins 24 42 3 0 57.14
Virat Kohli c A Carey b SM Boland 36 86 4 0 41.86
Akash Deep c NM Lyon b SM Boland 0 13 0 0 0
Rishabh Pant (WK) c NM Lyon b SM Boland 28 37 3 0 75.68
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b NM Lyon 17 51 3 0 33.33
Nitish Kumar Reddy c Starc b Lyon 114 189 11 1 60.34
Washington Sundar c S Smith b NM Lyon 50 162 1 0 30.86
Jasprit Bumrah c U Khawaja b P Cummins 0 3 0 0 0
Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 15 0 0 26.67
Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0)
Total 369 (10 wkts, 119.3 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mitchell Starc 25 2 86 0 3 3.44
Pat Cummins 29 6 89 3 0 3.10
Scott Boland 27 7 57 3 0 2.11
Nathan Lyon 28.3 4 96 3 0 3.40
Mitchell Marsh 7 1 28 0 1 4
Travis Head 3 0 11 0 0 3.67
   

Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 live telecast details:

 
Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 live streaming details:

 
Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 here.

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 3:47 AM IST

