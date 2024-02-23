IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Stokes wins toss, England opt to bat

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, starting today (Friday, February 23). The Indian team leads 2-1 after the end of the first three Tests.

Akash Deep was the only change for Team India in the playing 11 as he replaced Jasprit Bumrah. England have made two changes to their playing 11, bringing in Shoaib Bashir for Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood.

India will be eying a series win here while England would looking to take it Dharamsala for the fifth Test by winning this match.