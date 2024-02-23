IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Stokes wins toss, England opt to bat

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, starting today (Friday, February 23). The Indian team leads 2-1 after the end of the first three Tests.
Akash Deep was the only change for Team India in the playing 11 as he replaced Jasprit Bumrah. England have made two changes to their playing 11, bringing in Shoaib Bashir for Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood.
India will be eying a series win here while England would looking to take it Dharamsala for the fifth Test by winning this match.
4th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 4th test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here...