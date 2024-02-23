Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Stokes wins toss, England opt to bat
LiveNew Update

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live cricket score updates: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first at Ranchi. England made two changes and Akash Deep debuts for India

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi, Day 1 Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, starting today (Friday, February 23). The Indian team leads 2-1 after the end of the first three Tests. 
Akash Deep was the only change for Team India in the playing 11 as he replaced Jasprit Bumrah. England have made two changes to their playing 11, bringing in Shoaib Bashir for Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood. 
India will be eying a series win here while England would looking to take it Dharamsala for the fifth Test by winning this match. 
4th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir 
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 4th test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here...

9:21 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Ranchi pitch report

 
Graeme Swan and Deep Dasgupta in the pitch report said that the Ranchi pitch looked like a dry river bed. “A lot of cracks, the ball could explode and turn from certain areas and it could happen very early into the match. The captain winning the toss will opt to bat first. But the turn could be slow and low, some shots could be tough, but this ain't a rank turner,” they opined. 
 

9:03 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Ben Stokes wins toss, opts to bat first

 
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. He also informed the broadcasters about the two changes made in the English playing 11. 
 

8:54 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Akash Deep debuts for India

 
Akash Deep has got his maiden cap from Rahul Dravid and become the fourth player in this series to debut for India. He will be replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian playing 11 and that’s confirmed.
 

8:53 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Another chance for Sarfaraz to impress

 
Srafaraz Khan, who became only the fourth Indian player to hit back-to-back fifties in both innings of his debut Test, would look to continue impressing people with his attacking style of play. On the other hand, for Rajat Patidar, it might as well be the last chance, if he gets to play in this match. Otherwise, Patodat could well be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal at number three. 
 

8:50 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Key players for English side in Ranchi

 
Apart from Joe Root, England would be hoping that Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, their two designated spinners for the match can utilise the pitch to the best of their efforts. Hartley in particular has not lived up to the expectations built around him after his brilliant showing in Hyderabad. 
 
Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow, along with skipper Ben Stokes and James Anderson, will be the ones England and Brendon McCullum will bank on to keep Bazball’s charm intact by winning this match. 
 

8:42 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Milestones beckon Anderson in Ranchi

 
James Anderson, the ever-young 41-year-old pacer from England is on the verge of getting to 700 Test wickets. After getting 5 wickets in Vizag, he needed five wickets before the third test, but could get only one in Rajkot. Now before the Ranchi Test, the Burnely born needs four to reach the milestone. Will he be able to get there?
 
 

8:36 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Can Bairstow be taken out of the firing line?

 
Sir Alastair Cook, one of the finest English batters in Indian conditions believes that Jonny Bairstow, who has performed poorly in all the six innings of this Test series must be taken out of the firing line. However, the English team has reposed its faith in him. Will Bairstow take himself out of the firing line by being the first and attacking the Indian spinners?
 
 

8:33 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Will Joe Root come to the party?

 
For England, Joe Root is a key player and he must come to the party in full force. Root has not been his usual self with the bat in this series., Jasprit Bumrah ash been his nemesis, getting him out on four occasions out of six. Now that Bumrah is not here, Root would have to make the most of this situation. With the ball, he has been more than good enough in favourable conditions, but it is with the bat that Root is needed by England the most. 
 

8:28 AM

India vs England Live Updates: Will Ben Stokes bowl?

 
Ben Stokes was seen warming up and bowling in short bursts on the eve of the fourth Test in Ranchi. However, on being enquired about whether he would bowl or not in the match, the English skipper said maybe, maybe not, also revealing that he had a pinky promise with his physio to not bowl during a match. 
 
 

8:09 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Jurel wants to meet idol Dhoni in Ranchi

 
India’s new wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who impressed all with his 46 with the bat in the first innings and later on with a clutch run-out of Ben Duckett in the second innings to go with one stumping, hopes to meet his idol former India captain MS Dhoni. The fourth Test takes place in Ranchi and Dhoni resides in the same city. 
 
 

8:05 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: How have the Indian pacers made a difference?

 
The Indian pace bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrahs has been phenomenal. Shubman Gill said the same as he credited the pacers for making the difference. Bumrah alone has taken 17 wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar have four and one each to their name. The four Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have taken 36 wickets for India. 
 
 

8:00 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Will Akash Deep make his debut?

 
Akash Deep could become the third player from Bihar to represent India while playing from another state in domestic cricket in the last two years. Hailing from Sasaram in Bihar, Akash Deep plays for Bengal and has been one of the most impressive red ball bowlers in the domestic circuit. Before him, Ishan Kishan and Mukhesh Kumar who hail from Nalanda and Gopalganj in Bihar but play for Jharkhand and Bengal in the domestic circuit, have represented India in Tests in 2023. 
 
 

7:42 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Has Ashwin not got enough credit?

 
South African great AB de Villiers feels that Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin has not got enough credit for his services to all the teams he has played for. 
 
Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets, did a ‘to and fro’ between Rajkot and Chennai to be with his family during a serious health issue and then come back and help the Indian team in the fourth innings.
 
 

7:38 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Will Shubman Gill live up to the expectations

 
Indian batting spearhead Shubman Gill, who is now one of the most important and experienced batters in the relatively young Indian batting line-up in the current series, believes that he was disappointed after the first three innings for not being able to live up to his expectations. 
 
Will he be able to reconcile with his mind and continue the good form regained in the last three innings?

Read here to find out.
 

7:28 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: How is Ranchi Pitch looking?

 
The pitch at Ranchi has already drawn eyeballs as English skipper Ben Stokes called it the kind of surface he had ‘never seen before’. To him, it is platey at one end. On the other hand, Vikram Rathour, India’s batting coach said that it is a ‘typical Indian wicket’. 
 
 

7:17 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: What are the changes that England have made?

 
The English side, keeping in mind the nature of the Ranchi wicket, has brought in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir into the playing 11 in place of inconsistent leggie Rehan Ahmed. Ollie Robinson, another consistent line and length bowler has replaced speedster Mark Wood.  
 
 

7:12 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah?

 
India have rested their prime speedster Jasprit Bumrah for this match. As a result, the team would have to go with either four spinners and bring Axar Patel back into the playing 11 or play either Mukehsh Kumar or Aaksh Deep as the second pacer alongside Mohammed Siraj. Washington Sundar could also get a game in place of Axar as he would bring a variety of off-spin as India already has two left-arm spinners. 
 
 

7:05 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: What is at stake in this game?

 
For England, everything is at stake in the fourth Test as the Bazball side is on the brink of their first-ever series defeat under the new regime of coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes. If they do not find a draw or a win in the Ranchi Test, they will lose the series as India leads 2-1 at the end of the first three Tests. 
 
 

6:56 AM

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Welcome to the Ranchi Test Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth Test between India and England. The match takes place at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates from the game. 
 
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

