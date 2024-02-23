IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Coin flip at 9 AM today in Ranchi

India will eye a series when it takes on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, starting today (Friday, February 23). The Indian team leads 2-1 after the end of the first three Tests.

While India would be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the first time in the series, England have made two changes to their playing 11, bringing in Shoaib Bashir for Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood. It would be interesting to see if India goes in with four specialist spinners or play either Aakash Deep or Mukesh Kumar as the second pacer alongside Mohammed Siraj.

4th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/ Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep/ Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 for 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will take place at 9 AM IST.

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 4th test Day 1 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here...