IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Coin flip at 9 AM today in Ranchi
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live cricket score updates: England made two changes to their playing 11 for Ranchi Test. Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson came in for Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood
India will eye a series when it takes on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, starting today (Friday, February 23). The Indian team leads 2-1 after the end of the first three Tests.
While India would be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the first time in the series, England have made two changes to their playing 11, bringing in Shoaib Bashir for Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood. It would be interesting to see if India goes in with four specialist spinners or play either Aakash Deep or Mukesh Kumar as the second pacer alongside Mohammed Siraj.
4th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/ Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep/ Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir
IND vs ENG 4th Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will take place at 9 AM IST.
7:17 AM
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: What are the changes that England have made?
The English side, keeping in mind the nature of the Ranchi wicket, has brought in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir into the playing 11 in place of inconsistent leggie Rehan Ahmed. Ollie Robinson, another consistent line and length bowler has replaced speedster Mark Wood.
7:12 AM
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah?
India have rested their prime speedster Jasprit Bumrah for this match. As a result, the team would have to go with either four spinners and bring Axar Patel back into the playing 11 or play either Mukehsh Kumar or Aaksh Deep as the second pacer alongside Mohammed Siraj. Washington Sundar could also get a game in place of Axar as he would bring a variety of off-spin as India already has two left-arm spinners.
7:05 AM
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: What is at stake in this game?
For England, everything is at stake in the fourth Test as the Bazball side is on the brink of their first-ever series defeat under the new regime of coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes. If they do not find a draw or a win in the Ranchi Test, they will lose the series as India leads 2-1 at the end of the first three Tests.
6:56 AM
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates: Welcome to the Ranchi Test Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fourth Test between India and England. The match takes place at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates from the game.
