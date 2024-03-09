IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Dominant India eye 3-day win

On Day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9, 2024, India would be looking to wrap things up by winning the match and taking the series 4-1.

The Indian lead has swelled up to 255 with eight wickets down. The partnership for the ninth wicket between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah is already 45 runs strong. Adding 20-30 more ruins in the morning session would mean the Indian team would have batted England out of this match.

For England, the plan is to get those last two wickets in not more than 15 runs on the board. They made a lot of mistakes yesterday. Instead of having India all-out with a lead of 210-220 runs, they have let it increase to 255.

India Playing 11 for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

Jio Cinemas will livestream the India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages.