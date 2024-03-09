IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Dominant India eye 3-day win
India vs England 5th Test Day 3 live cricket score updates: India would look to bat England out by adding 20-30 more runs to their already mighty lead of 255
On Day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9, 2024, India would be looking to wrap things up by winning the match and taking the series 4-1.
The Indian lead has swelled up to 255 with eight wickets down. The partnership for the ninth wicket between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah is already 45 runs strong. Adding 20-30 more ruins in the morning session would mean the Indian team would have batted England out of this match.
For England, the plan is to get those last two wickets in not more than 15 runs on the board. They made a lot of mistakes yesterday. Instead of having India all-out with a lead of 210-220 runs, they have let it increase to 255.
5th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood
India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 5th test Day 3 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will livestream the India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages.
9:25 AM
Why does Gill’s father not want him to bat at number three?
Shubman Gill’s father Lakhwinder Singh said that he does not like his son batting at number three. He also said that he was happy with Gill stepping out to spinners. But to Lakshiwnder, number there is a position not right for Gill as he is neither opening nor batting in the middle order
9:21 AM
Is Stokes a freak? Would he turn the game around with bat?
England skipper Ben Stokes took a first-ball wicket with a jaffa of a delivery. Bowling coach Jeetan Patel termed him a freak and said that it was written in the stars that something like this would happen. Can the freak player turn things around with the bat too?
9:17 AM
Day 3 Pitch Report of Dharamsala Test
Nick Knight and Sanjay Manjrekar in the official pitch report said that there are no demons in the wicket and it is a pure batting wicket. In fact, they went as far as saying that the pitch has not even changed literally and advised the batters to play forward as some balls might keep low.
9:00 AM
Key moments from Day 2 of the Dharamsala Test where England failed to capitalise
Ben Stokes's introduction was undoubtedly one of the best moments of the game where he took a wicket first ball. With James Anderson castling centurion Shubman Gill, England made a huge mistake by not keeping two slips for two new batters at the crease. They could have seized the momentum there and tried to stop the Indian lead from touching even 200.
The two dropped catches by Zak Crawley and by Stokes himself later on could hurt them big time. Stokes for the first time looked off in captaincy, being unable to rotate his bowlers well and he was rigid when it came to getting bowling change done within minutes.
8:44 AM
What would England be expecting from today?
The visitors did come back in the last session of the second day However, they were not able to seize the opportunity to stifle any fight from the Indian lower order and to let batters like Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah bat for 18 overs in themselves shows lack of enthusiasm and killing spirit. Forgetting what happened yesterday, the Ben Stokes-led side would aim to get two quick wickets and then bat the entire day to reduce the Indian lead and have some lead of their own.
8:37 AM
Welcome to Day 3 of the Dharamsala Test
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England 5th and final Test, taking place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Stay tuned to Business Standard as we bring in all the updates from the match.
