IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Ben Stokes wins toss, elects to bat

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first Test of five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. England have played three spinners and just one pacer in Mark Wood in their playing 11. Tom Hartley has made his debut. Along with him, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach are the two other spinners for the English side. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the three spinners while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the two pacers in the five-pronged bowling attack. Both KL Rahul and KS Bharat have found a place in the playing 11. 1st Test: India vs England Playing 11 India Playing 11 for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj England Playing 11 for 1st Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Telecast Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary. India vs England 1st test Day 1 Live streaming Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages. Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here