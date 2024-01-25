Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Ben Stokes wins toss, elects to bat
LiveNew Update

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Ben Stokes wins toss, elects to bat

India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATE: England have played three spinners and so have India. While Mark Wood is the sole pacer is the English playing 11, India have played Siraj and Bumrah

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Captain Rohit Sharma having a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid. Photo: @BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first Test of five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. England have played three spinners and just one pacer in Mark Wood in their playing 11. Tom Hartley has made his debut. Along with him, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach are the two other spinners for the English side.  For India, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the three spinners while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the two pacers in the five-pronged bowling attack. Both KL Rahul and KS Bharat have found a place in the playing 11. 
1st Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 1st Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 1st test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here

Key Events

9:27 AM

National Anthems

9:23 AM

England batting first would be an advantage

9:08 AM

India Playing 11 for 1st Test vs England

9:07 AM

Playing 11 of both sides

9:05 AM

England playing with three spinners

9:03 AM

India Playing 11 live updates

9:02 AM

England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India

9:00 AM

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS: India bowling first

8:57 AM

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS is moments away

8:51 AM

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS: In 10 mins Playing 11 will be revealed

8:44 AM

EXPLAINED: The Bazball showdown on Indian soil

8:35 AM

IND vs ENG Tests: Players with most runs on Indian soil

8:23 AM

Joe Root to open bowling for England: Ben Stokes

8:15 AM

India vs England head to head in India

8:04 AM

Series prediction: Anil Kumble feels India will thrash England in five-match series

7:51 AM

England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India: Why the visitors picked only one pacer?

7:39 AM

India Playing 11 for 1st Test vs England: Axar or Kuldeep?

7:25 AM

India vs England head-to-head in Test matches

7:10 AM

IND vs ENG Tests: Top Five Run-Getters

7:01 AM

India vs England 1st Test squads

6:52 AM

India vs England 1st Test preview: Ash-Jaddu ready conquer once again

6:48 AM

India vs England 1st Test live updates

9:27 AM

National Anthems

 
Both the teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems as a lot of English fans have made it to the stands in Hyderabad. First, the English national anthem is sung, followed by the Indian Jana Gana Mana…
 

9:23 AM

England batting first would be an advantage

 
It could be the most needed boost for England going into the first Test fo the five-kmatch series. Once they have the runs on the board, their bowlers can come into play, especially given the fact that they are going in with three spinners on a very spin-freindly looking wicket in Hyderabad. 
 

9:08 AM

India Playing 11 for 1st Test vs England

India Playing 11 vs England in the first Test
  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Yashavi Jaiswal
  3. Shubman Gill
  4. Shreyas Iyer
  5. KL Rahul
  6. KS Bharat
  7. Ravindra Jadeja
  8. Axar Patel
  9. R Ashwin
  10. Jasprit Bumrah
  11. \Mohammed Siraj.

9:07 AM

Playing 11 of both sides

 
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
 

9:05 AM

England playing with three spinners

 
After winning the toss, the England skipper mentioned that Tom Hartley would be making his debut. Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach are the two other spinners. 
 
Rohit Sharma said that the guys are very excited about a five-match series. "We have played in these conditions before so we know exactly what should be done," he added. Kuldeep Yadav is the only spinner who is not playing for India. It means that they have three spinners on the side. 
 

9:03 AM

India Playing 11 live updates

India has gone with three spinners. Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin are three spinners. Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj are two pacers.

9:02 AM

England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India

England Playing 11

1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Jonny Bairstow
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Ben Foakes
8. Rehan Ahmed
9. Tom Hartley
10. Mark Wood
11. Jack Leach

9:00 AM

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS: India bowling first

Rohit Sharma flips the coin. Ben Stokes wins the toss and elects to bat first.

8:57 AM

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS is moments away

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner R Ashwin are warming up ahead of India vs England 1st Test live toss.

8:51 AM

IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE TOSS: In 10 mins Playing 11 will be revealed

The live visuals are starting to come from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. An early morning, no sign of sun at the moment but the sunlight expected to dry up the Hyderabad wicket as the game progresses on Day 1.

Anil Kumble on the broadcast said that the pitch is expected to turn which also gives opportunity for the England as well.

8:44 AM

EXPLAINED: The Bazball showdown on Indian soil

Bazball and its meeting with the Indian conditions could be seen as a 'tryst with destiny' moment for Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, the England captain and coach duo that invented the Bazball approach, which is coined from McCullum's nickname 'Baz'.
 
They have won at home and away, too, in Pakistan and New Zealand. They managed a comeback after being 0-2 down in an Ashes. They got the opposition team all out on 32 occasions out of a possible 33 in matches with results. Landing in India just three days ahead of the start of the game of the five-match Test series might be another Bazball strategy, but one would only know its success and failure after it is tested in the five-match series.

Tap here to read the full article

8:35 AM

IND vs ENG Tests: Players with most runs on Indian soil

India is likely to miss the services of Virat Kohli dearly given he is the only batter in the top-five list of run-getters on Indian soil. 

IND vs ENG Tests: Players with most runs on Indian soil

Player Matches Innings Runs Average
Sunil Gavaskar 22 39 1331 35.97
Alastair Cook 13 26 1235 51.45
Gundappa Viswanath 17 30 1022 36.5
Virat Kohli 13 21 1015 56.38
Sachin Tendulkar 15 23 960 48
Joe Root 10 20 952 50.11
 

8:23 AM

Joe Root to open bowling for England: Ben Stokes

With England going for only one pacer, the questions remain who the other bowler to take the new ball. England cricket Ben Stokes said ahead of India vs England first Test that Joe Root is expected to share the new ball with Mark Wood. 

"If (left-hander) Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the batting, you might see Rooty opening the bowling because it's spinning away from the bat," Stokes said.

Tap here to read full article

8:15 AM

India vs England head to head in India

The story of drawn Test matches are likely to go away with India vs England Test series 2024. The stats when India and England play in India are dominated by drawn Test matches. In the 54 Test ,matches played between the two teams in India, 28 Test matches are drawn while the hosts won 22.

In India

Total matches played: 54
India won: 22
England won: 14
Drawn: 28

8:04 AM

Series prediction: Anil Kumble feels India will thrash England in five-match series

England has an inexperienced bowling line-up, former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble feels ahead of the first Test. England, though, has the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their bowling department but both the bowlers have failed to find a place in Playing 11 for 1st Test.

In the spin department, England has brought four spinners with three of them finding a place in playing 11 for 1st Test. However, they are not as experienced as the Indian counterparts.

Tap here to read why Kumble feels why India will win series 4-1

7:51 AM

England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India: Why the visitors picked only one pacer?

With England picking three spinners in their Playing 11 and Stokes expected not to bowl, the Three Lions will open with Mark Wood and a spinner if they bowl first in Hyderabad.

With chill prevaling in India, the ball is expected to swing early in the innings. But Stokes feels that the Mark Wood is a impact bowler, the reason behind tearway pacer gets selected as the only pacer in the XI.

Tap here to know what Ben Stokes said about Mark Wood

7:39 AM

India Playing 11 for 1st Test vs England: Axar or Kuldeep?

With England naming three spinners in their Playing 11, the hosts are also likely to go with as many spinners. But the question remains is whether it will be Kuldeep or Axar.

While Rohit Sharma revealed the importance of both spinners given R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will walk straight into the Playing 11. 

Axar is most likely to pip Kuldeep into the India Playing 11 due to his batting prowess and in a battle with the Bazball, India not need a long tail. 

Check the full story here and what Rohit said about the third spinner on the eve of the IND vs ENG match

7:25 AM

India vs England head-to-head in Test matches

India and England have played 131 matches so far with the latter winning 50 of those.

Total Matches played: 131
India won: 31
England won: 50
Drawn: 50

7:10 AM

IND vs ENG Tests: Top Five Run-Getters

India and England are facing each other in red-ball cricket since 1932. Sachin tendulkar is the highest run-getter during IND vs ENG Tests.

Top Five Run-Getters during IND vs ENG Tests

Player Span Mat Inns Runs Ave 100 50
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1990-2012 32 53 2535 51.73 7 13
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2022 25 45 2526 63.15 9 10
SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1986 38 67 2483 38.2 4 16
AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 30 54 2431 47.66 7 9
V Kohli (IND) 2012-2022 28 50 1991 42.36 5 9
 

Tap here to read full article

7:01 AM

India vs England 1st Test squads

England Squad: for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed

India Squad for first Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillRohit SharmaKL RahulJasprit BumrahIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketBen StokesJoe RootJonny BairstowMark WoodAxar PatelRavindra JadejaShreyas Iyercricket broadcastsports broadcastingR AshwinMohammed Siraj

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News