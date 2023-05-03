Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights, PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav 66 (31) and Ishan Kishan 75 (41) thrashed the Punjab Kings bowlers as the Mumbai Indians chased down 215 with seven balls to spare

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Key Event

11:29 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Summary

11:14 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Two in a row, Mumbai chase down 200 yet again

11:06 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Run a ball needed now

10:59 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma bashes Arshdeep

11:29 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Summary

 
It was yet another night of outrageous batting in the Indian Premier League as the Mumbai Indians chased down 215 with seven balls to spare to register their second win in a row. This is also their consecutive chase of more than 200 after winning against Rajasthan Royal in IPL’s 1000th game at Wankhede. 
 
Suryakumar Yadav (66) and Ishan Kishan (75) were the heroes for the Mumbai side as they hit a fifty each and more importantly, added 116 off just 55 balls after the loss of Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green early on. They both however got out before the match was finished and yet again it was Tim David and Tilak Varma who provided the finishing touches. 
 
Earlier in the evening, Jitesh Sharma (49*) and Liam Livingstone (82*) added an unbeaten 119 in 52 balls to take the Punjab Kings to 214/3 in their 20 overs. 
 

11:14 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Two in a row, Mumbai chase down 200 yet again

 
Tilak Varma hit it straight down the ground and it went very far, at least 90 meters as Mumbai chased down 215 with seven balls to spare. This is now their second successful plus 200-run chase and they seem to be making a habit of it now. This is now their fifth win of the season in nine matches and they move to the sixth place in the table
 

11:06 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Run a ball needed now

 
Now it has come down to run-a-ball as Tim David and Tilak Varma have been smart enough to not lose wickets and chase down teh target easily
 

10:59 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma bashes Arshdeep

 
Tilak Varma, after playing two dot balls, has bashed Arshdeep for a six on the fourth ball and now its just 31 needed off 20. And just as I write that, he has hit yet another four courtesy of a ramp shot
 

10:57 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Now Arshdeep has Ishan, its game on

10:57 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Ellis break the partnership, gets Surya out

10:55 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Surya, Ishan added 116 off just 55 balls

10:52 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Surya gets 23 from the Sam Curran over

10:50 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Surya as well

10:25 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Kishan in just 29 balls

 
Ishan Kishan has brought up his maiden fifty this season and it has come in just 29 balls. He is needed to go big tonight more than ever before for the Mumbai side which needs 105 in the 50 legal deliveries left. 
 

10:22 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan add 51* off just 30

 
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have added 51 off just 30 balls and the Mumbai Indians look set to go for the chase with Tim David, Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera still to come
 

10:19 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Nathan Ellis is Punjab’s impact player

 
Nathan Ellis has come in as impact player for Punjab Kings in place of Prabhsimran Singh
 

10:18 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Surya comes in as impact player

10:17 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Cameron Green out in the final powerplay over

9:57 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rishi Dhawan hit for 17 in his third over

9:56 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Nine from Sam Curran’s first over

9:54 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Arshdeep concedes 16 in his first

9:36 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant over from Rishi Dhawan

 
Rishi Dhawan bowled a brilliant first over as he removed Rohit Sharma and also swung the ball against both right-hander Cameron Green and leftie Ishan Kishan.
 

9:33 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit out in the first over

 
Mumbai’s chase has been derailed in the first over itself as their skipper Rohit Sharma has been caught at deep point by Matthew Short off the bowling of Rishi Dhawan. 0-1 Mumbai
 

9:30 PM May 23

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Archer went for 56 in his four and could not get any wicket

Topics :MS DhoniRohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsKrunal PandyaMumbai IndiansPunjab KingsShikhar Dhawan

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

