PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023





PBKS vs MI Toss, IPL 2023



Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan and decided to bowl first at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have made changes in the playing 11 and both teams are coming off a win.



Punjab Kings playing 11



Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh



Impact Substitute Options: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh



Mumbai Indians playing 11



Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan



Impact Substitute Options: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.



LSG vs CSK Toss, IPL 2023



Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Krunal Pandya, who is captaining the Lucknow Super Giants. Danny Morisson said it is the last season for MS Dhoni to which Thala replied, “You have decided it's my last (smile).” Morrison was quick to say that it would be the last time Dhoni is seen at Ekana. ,

Chennai Super Kings playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed,

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 ,



, Impact Substitute Options: Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad,,

