PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights, PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav 66 (31) and Ishan Kishan 75 (41) thrashed the Punjab Kings bowlers as the Mumbai Indians chased down 215 with seven balls to spare
PBKS vs MI Toss, IPL 2023
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan and decided to bowl first at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have made changes in the playing 11 and both teams are coming off a win.
Punjab Kings playing 11
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Substitute Options: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Mumbai Indians playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan
Impact Substitute Options: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.
LSG vs CSK Toss, IPL 2023
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Krunal Pandya, who is captaining the Lucknow Super Giants. Danny Morisson said it is the last season for MS Dhoni to which Thala replied, “You have decided it's my last (smile).” Morrison was quick to say that it would be the last time Dhoni is seen at Ekana. ,
First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:50 PM IST