Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

After missing the Ranji Trophy 2023–24, BCCI dropped Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the central contract on Wednesday. "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI.
The Indian board gave precedence to players who participated in domestic tournaments if not representing the country.
"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.
BCCI also did not reveal the remuneration for the players while dividing them into four categories. Previously, cricketers usually paid Rs 7 crore per annum in the A plus bracket, Rs 5 crore in A, Rs 3 crore in B and Rs 1 crore in the C category, over and above their match fees.
BCCI central contracts 2024–25 complete list:
A-Plus Category:
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ravindra Jadeja
A Category
- Ashwin
- Mohammed Shami
- Mohammed Siraj
- KL Rahul
- Shubman Gill
- Hardik Pandya
B Category
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Rishabh Pant
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Axar Patel
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
C Category
- Rinku Singh
- Tilak Verma
- Ruturaj Gaekwad
- Shardul Thakur
- Shivam Dube
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Jitesh Sharma
- Washington Sundar
- Mukesh Kumar
- Sanju Samson
- Arshdeep Singh
- KS Bharat
- Prasidh Krishna
- Avesh Khan
- Rajat Patidar
The cricketera who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.
"For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England," BCCI said in statement.
The selection committee has also recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.