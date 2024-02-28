Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

After missing the Ranji Trophy 2023–24, BCCI dropped Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the central contract on Wednesday. "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI.

The Indian board gave precedence to players who participated in domestic tournaments if not representing the country.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.

BCCI also did not reveal the remuneration for the players while dividing them into four categories. Previously, cricketers usually paid Rs 7 crore per annum in the A plus bracket, Rs 5 crore in A, Rs 3 crore in B and Rs 1 crore in the C category, over and above their match fees.

BCCI central contracts 2024–25 complete list:

A-Plus Category:

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja

A Category

Ashwin Mohammed Shami Mohammed Siraj KL Rahul Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya

B Category

Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel Yashasvi Jaiswal

C Category

Rinku Singh

Tilak Verma

Ruturaj Gaekwad

Shardul Thakur

Shivam Dube

Ravi Bishnoi

Jitesh Sharma

Washington Sundar

Mukesh Kumar

Sanju Samson

Arshdeep Singh

KS Bharat

Prasidh Krishna

Avesh Khan

Rajat Patidar

The selection committee has also recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

BCCI Central contract 2023 players list

Grade A+ (Rs 7 cr)

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja

BCCI central contract 2024: No change

Grade A (Rs 5 cr) Hardik Pandya

R Ashwin

Mohammed Shami

Rishabh Pant

Axar Patel

BCCI central contract 2024: Siraj, Kl Rahul and Gill promoted to Grade A

Grade B (Rs 3 cr)

Cheteshwar Pujara KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill BCCI central contract 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer omitted from contract list

C category (Rs 1 cr)

Umesh Yadav Shikhar Dhawan Shardul Thakur Ishan Kishan Deepak Hooda Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Washington Sundar Sanju Samson Arshdeep Singh KS Bharat

The cricketera who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis."For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England," BCCI said in statement.