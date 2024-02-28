Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

BCCI terminates Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contract for not participating in the Ranji Trophy while not on national duty. Check the full list of players included in 2024 BCCI contract

Bcci central contracts, bcci central contact 2024

BCCI Central Contact 2024

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After missing the Ranji Trophy 2023–24, BCCI dropped Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the central contract on Wednesday. "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI.

The Indian board gave precedence to players who participated in domestic tournaments if not representing the country. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.

BCCI also did not reveal the remuneration for the players while dividing them into four categories. Previously, cricketers usually paid Rs 7 crore per annum in the A plus bracket, Rs 5 crore in A, Rs 3 crore in B and Rs 1 crore in the C category, over and above their match fees.


BCCI central contracts 2024–25 complete list:

A-Plus Category: 

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Virat Kohli
  3. Jasprit Bumrah
  4. Ravindra Jadeja

A Category
  1. Ashwin
  2. Mohammed Shami
  3. Mohammed Siraj
  4. KL Rahul
  5. Shubman Gill
  6. Hardik Pandya
B Category

  1. Suryakumar Yadav
  2. Rishabh Pant
  3. Kuldeep Yadav
  4. Axar Patel
  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

C Category

  • Rinku Singh
  • Tilak Verma
  • Ruturaj Gaekwad
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Shivam Dube
  • Ravi Bishnoi
  • Jitesh Sharma
  • Washington Sundar
  • Mukesh Kumar
  • Sanju Samson
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • KS Bharat
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Avesh Khan
  • Rajat Patidar
Will a player gets a central contract if they represent India?

The cricketera who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.

"For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England," BCCI said in statement.

The selection committee has also recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

BCCI Central contract 2023 players list 

Grade A+ (Rs 7 cr)

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Virat Kohli
  3. Jasprit Bumrah
  4. Ravindra Jadeja

BCCI central contract 2024: No change

Grade A (Rs 5 cr)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • R Ashwin
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Axar Patel

BCCI central contract 2024: Siraj, Kl Rahul and Gill promoted to Grade A

Grade B (Rs 3 cr)

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara
  2. KL Rahul
  3. Shreyas Iyer
  4. Mohammed Siraj
  5. Suryakumar Yadav
  6. Shubman Gill
BCCI central contract 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer omitted from contract list

C category (Rs 1 cr)

  1. Umesh Yadav
  2. Shikhar Dhawan
  3. Shardul Thakur
  4. Ishan Kishan
  5. Deepak Hooda
  6. Yuzvendra Chahal
  7. Kuldeep Yadav
  8. Washington Sundar
  9. Sanju Samson
  10. Arshdeep Singh
  11. KS Bharat

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Future opener to mental fatigue: Curious case of Kishan's place in India

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

IND vs ENG Playing 11: Should Patidar get another chance if KL misses out?

WPL 2024: Mumbai vs UP Playing 11, live streaming and telecast details

1st Test: NZ vs AUS Playing 11 - Ravindra in for Kiwis; Aussies unchanged

Here's what Kotian and Deshpande said after scoring tons at no. 10 & 11

'BCCI Ranji diktat..: State units agree with Rohit's 'hunger' comment


Topics : KL Rahul Rishabh Pant BCCI contract BCCI Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Shami Axar Patel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon