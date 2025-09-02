Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is: What next for Australia's pace spearhead

Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc called time on his T20 international career, choosing longevity in Tests and ODIs over the grind of all three formats. The decision, announced on Tuesday, marks the end of an era for Australia’s most prolific T20 quick, and opens fresh questions about the country’s bowling future in white-ball cricket.

What’s the latest?

Starc, 35, confirmed that he will no longer play T20 internationals for Australia, though he remains available for Tests, ODIs, and domestic leagues, including the Indian Premier League. He has not featured in a T20I since the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean.

His record speaks volumes: 79 wickets in 60 matches, making him Australia’s highest wicket-taking fast bowler in the format, second only to spinner Adam Zampa. His peak came at the 2021 World Cup in Dubai, where his new-ball spells underpinned Australia’s first men’s T20 title. “Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said. “Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup, I feel this is the best way forward to remain fresh and at my best for those campaigns.” Why it matters Australia’s next T20 World Cup tilt, in India and Sri Lanka next February, will now be without their most experienced left-arm pacer. Starc’s absence not only leaves a void in terms of skill and pace but also in leadership within the bowling unit.

It is the latest in a sequence of high-profile retirements and withdrawals from white-ball cricket among Australia’s senior players. David Warner exited all formats last year, while Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis stepped back from ODIs earlier this year. Pat Cummins, the ODI captain, has barely played in the 50-over format since 2023. For the T20 side, losing Starc months before a major tournament disrupts both strategy and planning. The numbers behind the legacy 79 wickets in T20Is, the most by an Australian quick

400 Test wickets, achieved in his 100th Test earlier this year

A$6.5 million earned across the last two IPL seasons

Played in five of six T20 World Cups since his debut, missing only 2016 through injury Starc cricket career Bowling Career Summary Format Matches Innings Balls bowler Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Strike rate Best Bowling in innings Best bowling in match 5w 10w Test 100 192 19094 10863 402 27.02 3.41 47.5 6 for 9 11/94 16 2 ODI 127 127 6512 5712 244 23.41 5.26 26.69 6 for 28 6 for 28 9 0 T20 65 65 1458 1881 79 23.81 7.74 18.46 4 for 20 4 for 20 0 0 IPL 51 49 1047 1503 65 23.12 8.61 16.11 5 for 35 5 for 35 1 0 Batting Career Summary Format M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 Test 100 147 2322 3919 99 20.19 59.25 32 231 49 11 0 ODI 127 75 577 744 52 12.02 77.56 27 42 14 1 0 T20 65 21 98 100 14 9.8 98 11 4 2 0 0 IPL 51 23 111 119 29 10.09 93.28 12 11 0 0 0 Beyond the numbers, Starc became known for delivering under pressure. His pinpoint yorkers and ability to swing the new ball at high pace made him one of the most feared T20 bowlers globally.

Who said what Selectors paid glowing tribute to Starc’s impact on Australia’s shortest-format fortunes. “Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia,” said selection chief George Bailey. “He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability.” The players’ fraternity also acknowledged Starc’s selflessness. Unlike many peers, he turned down years of lucrative IPL contracts to preserve himself for international duty, only joining the tournament in recent seasons. What next for Australia? The immediate challenge lies in reshaping the attack for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Josh Hazlewood remains the senior figure, but without Starc and possibly Cummins, selectors may turn to younger names. Nathan Ellis has impressed but is currently unavailable. Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett offer left-arm and swing options, while Spencer Johnson and Lance Morris bring pace but face injury setbacks.

Australia's next T20 assignments Australia Tour of New Zealand 2025 Match Date Venue Time First T20 1st October Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 4:15pm AEST (11:45 AM IST) Second T20 3rd October Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 4:15pm AEST (11:45 AM IST) First T20 4th October Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 4:15pm AEST (11:45 AM IST) Starc’s absence changes Australia’s bowling dynamic, particularly in the Powerplay, where his ability to take early wickets often dictated the course of games. The big picture Starc’s retirement from T20Is is less about walking away and more about playing the long game. By lightening his schedule, he aims to extend his Test career and keep alive the dream of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup. If he makes it, he could join the elite company of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath as three-time ODI world champions.