T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

After suffering losses against Pakistan in their opening games, hosts UAE and Afghanistan will now face each other in match 3 of the UAE T20 Tri-series in Sharjah today, with hopes of keeping their chances of final qualification intact.

ALSO READ: 2nd T20: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing 11, live streaming, scorecard Both teams failed to perform well with the ball, allowing Pakistan to score big runs, before their top and middle order failed to capitalise on a good start, losing wickets in a bunch in the middle overs. Thanks to some late cameos, they were able to avoid a big defeat, but they will need to polish their skills to win the match and take the field in the Asia Cup 2025 next month with some momentum on their side.

T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan Playing 11 UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik UAE vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 12

UAE won: 3

Afghanistan won: 9

No result: 0 T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan full squad UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details When will the UAE vs Afghanistan match take place in the Tri-series? UAE will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in match 3 of the T20 Tri-series on Monday, September 1. What will be the venue for the UAE vs Afghanistan match in the T20 Tri-series on September 1? The match between UAE and Afghanistan will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.