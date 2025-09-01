Home / Cricket / News / Women's World Cup winners set to receive nearly Rs 40 crore, record payout

Women's World Cup winners set to receive nearly Rs 40 crore, record payout

The 13th edition of the global showpiece event, beginning on September 30, is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The winners of the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will receive the biggest-ever prize money in the history of the tournament, a massive hike from USD 1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) in the previous edition to USD 4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), the sport's global governing body announced on Monday.

The 13th edition of the global showpiece event, beginning on September 30, is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Overall, the the eight-team event will witness nearly a three-fold increase in prize money, with the ICC announcing a total prize purse of USD 13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore approx) for the mega event.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a staggering four-fold increase in prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be hosted by India from 30 September to 2 November. The ICC sets a new benchmark for women's cricket as champions walk away with a record USD 4.48 million in prize money," said a statement from the global cricket body.

"The overall prize money at the eight-team tournament totals USD 13.88 million, which is a rise of 297 per cent from the USD 3.5 million (Rs 31 crore approx) at the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022. The total prize pot eclipses the prize money at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which had total prize money of USD 10 million (Rs 88.26 crore approx)."  The runners-up will now receive USD 2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore approx), an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the USD 600,000 (Rs 5.30 crore) England received for reaching the final, while the two losing semi-finalists will be richer by USD 1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore approx) -- up from USD 300,000 (Rs 2.65 crore approx) in 2022) each.

The group-stage win will earn the victors USD 34,314 (Rs 30.29 lakhs). The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home USD 700,000 (Rs 62 lakh approx) each and those in seventh and eighth place will earn USD 280,000 (Rs 24.71 lakh approx). Each participating team will take home USD 250,000 (Rs 22 lakh approx).

ICC said the move is aimed at increasing the popularity of women's cricket worldwide and to bring about a parity with men's cricket.

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024," the statement added.

The winner of the tournament, to be held across five venues - Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka - will receive USD 4.48 million, a 239 per cent increase from the USD1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was USD 4 million (Rs 35.31 crore approx).

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024."  ICC chairman Jay Shah said it was a move to prioritise women's cricket and was a "defining milestone" for the game.

"This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."  The ICC statement added that the prize money increase underscores the global body's ambition to deliver a world-class Women's Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women's game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashwin reportedly planning to register for ILT20 auction: Reports

T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

2nd T20: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing 11, live streaming, scorecard

South Zone to be led by Azharuddeen in Duleep Trophy semifinal clash

UAE vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS T20 Tri-series: Saim Ayub's all-round performance helps Pakistan thrash UAE

Topics :ICC Women's World CupICC

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story