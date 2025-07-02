MLC 2025: Texas vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

A high-stakes clash awaits as the Texas Super Kings take on the in-form Washington Freedom on July 2 in Lauderhill. With playoff spots secured, both sides are now gunning for a top-two finish, which offers a direct route to the final. A win for TSK could propel them to the top of the table on net run rate, especially after San Francisco Unicorns’ recent slip-up. However, a loss would most likely leave them third, eliminating any room for error in the knockouts.

Washington Freedom, riding a stunning six-game winning streak, will enter as favourites. They previously chased down 221 against TSK in dominating fashion, making this a revenge match for the Super Kings. Lower-scoring conditions are expected this time, which could play to TSK’s advantage. With everything to play for, this contest promises to be a thrilling battle.

MLC 2025: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables) Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables): Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (w), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 4

Texas Super Kings won: 0

Washington Freedom won: 4

No Result: 0 Squads of Both Teams

Texas Super Kings Squad: Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Adam Milne, Milind Kumar, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan Washington Freedom Squad: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (w), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Mark Chapman, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Matthew Forde, Yasir Mohammad MLC 2025 Match on July 3: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom – Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on July 3 (Thursday) in MLC 2025?

Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom will face off in MLC 2025 on July 3 (Thursday). What is the venue of the Texas vs Washington MLC 2025 match? The match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, USA. When will the live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be held at 4 am IST on July 3.