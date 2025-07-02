England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 2nd Test: Sundar in for Shardul, Reddy in place of Bumrah?

As Shubman Gill's Team India prepare to take on England in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the spotlight is firmly on selection decisions, workload management, and potential history-makers. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after failing to defend 371 in Leeds—despite five centuries, including two by Rishabh Pant—India must now make bold, tactical choices to stay alive in the series.

Bumrah available, but workload under scrutiny

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled nearly 44 overs in Leeds, raising questions about his inclusion in the second Test. However, captain Shubman Gill confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Bumrah is available for selection.

“We are trying to manage his workload. We’ll take a final call after assessing the conditions. We want a combination that can take 20 wickets and score enough runs,” Gill said.

He also revealed that the team had anticipated Bumrah playing only three of the five Tests and had pre-planned multiple combinations accordingly.

Two spinners in England? Not ruled out

India are seriously considering a two-spinner strategy, with either Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar partnering Ravindra Jadeja. Edgbaston’s unpredictable weather and the presence of wear patches in the pitch have prompted the rethink.

“It’s not common to play two spinners in England, but the surface might demand it. In Leeds, we felt we were creating chances when Jadeja bowled. If the pitch behaves similarly, a second spinner could help contain runs until the second new ball,” Gill noted.

Kuldeep, who has never bowled to England’s aggressive Bazball approach, could be India’s wildcard. Despite going wicketless in his only Test in England (2018), he has a strong recent record—21 wickets in six Tests at home against England in 2024 at an average of 22.28.