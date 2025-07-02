Home / Cricket / News / England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 2nd Test: Sundar in for Shardul, Reddy in place of Bumrah?
IND vs ENG Playing 11: England have announced the unchanged playing 11 for the second Test. India is likely to make two changes in their Playing 11

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
As Shubman Gill's Team India prepare to take on England in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the spotlight is firmly on selection decisions, workload management, and potential history-makers. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after failing to defend 371 in Leeds—despite five centuries, including two by Rishabh Pant—India must now make bold, tactical choices to stay alive in the series.
 
Bumrah available, but workload under scrutiny
 
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled nearly 44 overs in Leeds, raising questions about his inclusion in the second Test. However, captain Shubman Gill confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Bumrah is available for selection.
 
“We are trying to manage his workload. We’ll take a final call after assessing the conditions. We want a combination that can take 20 wickets and score enough runs,” Gill said.
 
He also revealed that the team had anticipated Bumrah playing only three of the five Tests and had pre-planned multiple combinations accordingly.
 
Two spinners in England? Not ruled out
 
India are seriously considering a two-spinner strategy, with either Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar partnering Ravindra Jadeja. Edgbaston’s unpredictable weather and the presence of wear patches in the pitch have prompted the rethink.
 
“It’s not common to play two spinners in England, but the surface might demand it. In Leeds, we felt we were creating chances when Jadeja bowled. If the pitch behaves similarly, a second spinner could help contain runs until the second new ball,” Gill noted.
 
Kuldeep, who has never bowled to England’s aggressive Bazball approach, could be India’s wildcard. Despite going wicketless in his only Test in England (2018), he has a strong recent record—21 wickets in six Tests at home against England in 2024 at an average of 22.28.

10:23 AM

2nd Test | ENG vs IND Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: What team winning the toss should do?

The Indian team's choice to field a personnel will largely depend on how the wicket has played in the past.

Here's what we know about Edgbaston pitch:

In the series opener in Leeds, the chasing team extended a remarkable trend by winning a seventh consecutive Test at the venue. The action now moves to Edgbaston, another ground known to favour teams bowling first. In fact, the side batting second has won each of the last four Tests here, including England’s record chase against India in 2022.

10:08 AM

2nd Test | ENG vs IND Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: What could be India's XI today?

All eyes are on India's playing XI as the management has announced their line-up like the hosts, England. This puts forward a big question: will Jasprit Bumrah find a place in India’s XI, given his workload management is a top concern?
 
What if Bumrah is rested for today’s match?
 
In that case, the ideal replacement for Bumrah would be Akash Deep, who impressed with his nagging line and length in Australia despite going wicketless.
 
Kuldeep or Sundar in place of Shardul?
 
It seems Shardul Thakur is set to be dropped for the second Test after his below-par performance in India’s playing XI. While assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and captain Shubman Gill have hinted at playing two spinners, Kuldeep is seen as the ideal wicket-taking option to replace Shardul Thakur. However, the management appears to favour Sundar due to his batting prowess lower down the order.
 

9:53 AM

2nd Test | ENG vs IND Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Gill on picking two spinners in Playing 11

Shubman Gill, India Test Captain, has not ruled out the possibility of playing a second spinner at Birmingham.
 
"It is not common to see two spinners in England. But the weather was not typical. It rained a lot and the sun was shining. In the last match also, if we had an extra spinner in the 4th inning, the game could have been better. There were some patches in the wicket which we could have exploited," he added.

9:38 AM

2nd Test | ENG vs IND Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Gill said on Bumrah's availability

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Gill said about the team's 'Jassi Bhai', "Bumrah is definitely available to play. We are trying to find a way to manage his workload. And yes, we are trying to find the right combination where we can take 20 wickets and score runs as well on these kinds of wickets. We just thought we are going to have a final look today (on the wicket) once we come to the ground and see what kind of combination that we want to go with tomorrow."
 
Gill also said that the team was aware of the fact that Bumrah would be playing only three games and had decided on several combinations.
 
"So, you definitely do miss your best bowler if he is not playing. But I think we had that sorted before the series, who would be playing if he were not playing," he added.

9:34 AM

2nd Test | ENG vs IND Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs India Playing 11 for the second Test.   
First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News