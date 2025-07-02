ENG vs IND 2nd Test Session 1: IND dominate with strong start at Edgbaston

The Indian cricket team, in dire need of a win in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, began the day on a promising note, reaching 98 for 2 at lunch on Day 1. India looked comfortable against the swinging ball early on and, as the session progressed, appeared increasingly in control, setting the stage for yet another big innings in England.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field. India began their innings with caution, scoring just nine runs in the first five overs. For England, Chris Woakes looked the most impressive, bowling four maiden overs in his first five. KL Rahul (2), who initially looked comfortable while facing Woakes's changing lines, was the first to depart, clean bowled by the English pacer in the ninth over.

Woakes could have had three wickets in the opening hour, but both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair were saved by umpire’s call after England’s LBW appeals against them. Nair later broke the shackles with a flurry of boundaries, bringing India back into the game and giving Jaiswal some breathing space.

India looked far more comfortable after the drinks break, with runs flowing briskly and without rash shots, increasing frustration in the English camp. Nair did play a few awkward shots, but luck favoured him as he continued his innings.

In the dying minutes of the session, Jaiswal brought up his 11th Test fifty, continuing his purple patch in red-ball cricket. India added 98 runs in the first session — a better start than at Leeds, where they had added 92 runs for the same number of wickets lost on Day 1.