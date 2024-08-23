Sri Lanka stumble in 2nd innings, England on verge of winning first Test

England was closing in on victory against Sri Lanka in the first test Friday after reducing the tourists to 107-4 in their second innings. The Sri Lankans still trailed England by 15 runs and might only have five wickets left, with Dinesh Chandimal taken to the hospital after being forced to retire hurt following a blow to his right thumb off a quick delivery by Mark Wood. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp England took a 122-run lead after the first innings thanks to a maiden test century by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, whose 111 helped the hosts post 358 all out after resuming Day 3 on 259-6.

Sri Lanka slumped to 6-3 in its first innings and didn't start its second innings any better after being 2-1 following the departures of Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis for ducks before lunch.

Dimuth Karunaratne was the first to go in the second session when he was outdone by the pace of Wood off his very first ball and nicked an inside edge onto his body and up to Harry Brook at second slip for 27.

Chandimal looked in pain after his thumb was snapped back by Wood's sharp delivery and, after some treatment, went to the hospital for an X-ray. He could yet miss the rest of the series in what would be another blow to the Sri Lankans.

Angelo Mathews (48 not out) continued to hold off England's seam attack but he was losing partners, with captain Dhananjaya de Silva trapped lbw for 10. Sri Lanka reviewed, but to no success.

More From This Section

Kamindu Mendis was 6 not out and in the middle with Mathews.

Smith was enjoying a fine day, taking a catch to remove Kusal Mendis after a century containing eight fours and one six as he guided the tail through to a big total, considering England was 67-3 at one point on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Smith was chosen ahead of Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow to be England's wicketkeeper for this international summer and hasn't let his country down, impressing behind the stumps and with the bat. He struck knocks of 70 and 95 in England's 3-0 test series win over the West Indies last month and now has a century in his fourth test match.