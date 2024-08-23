Murder case filed against Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and others

A murder case has reportedly been filed against former Bangladesh cricket captain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The case was allegedly filed by Rafiqul Islam, whose son Rubel was killed on August 7 during ongoing protests in Bangladesh.



According to the local reports, Rubel was part of a rally on Ring Road in Adabor, where he was shot in the chest and abdomen. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on August 7.



The case, registered at the Adabor police station in Dhaka, lists Shakib as the 28th accused and popular Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed as the 55th accused.

