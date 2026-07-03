Morkel backs World Cup winners despite Vaibhav's selection pressure

India bowling coach Morne Morkel on Friday indicated that the management will not easily displace openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma despite teen phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi knocking on the team's doors.

Abhishek has made one half century and a 49 in his last three innings during the ongoing UK tour but Samson has been disappointing with scores of 5, 0, 1.

"I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel said on the eve of the second T20I against England here.

"He (Samson) had a great IPL. So, I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door and it's exciting. "But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys," he added. Morkel also stressed that the think-tank does not believe in shifting the batters around the positions, especially since they have done so well in that space earlier. "In a day, it's about putting performances on the board. That is the key. But we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions. So, I reckon it's not straightforward, Ok, let's play (Sooryavanshi).

"It's a matter of backing some of the guys who've won World Cups, who've done really well for you in tough situations, and then also from there, build and see how we can structure and make our top order as good as possible in these conditions," he explained. Morkel might not have given a clear timeline for Sooryavanshi's international debut, but said the 15-year-old has adapted well to the Indian dressing room environment and routines at nets. "I think he's filled in very, very well. You know, I think if you follow the boys on Instagram, there's already a lot of photos being posted, with him especially. At the nets as a 15-year-old at the international stage, it can be intimidating.

"But, I think just the couple of nets we've had, it's been very impressive. And, you know, we're all excited to see how he goes. When he gets an opportunity, I'm pretty sure he'll be ready. But in terms of coming into the squad and fitting in, it's been very smooth," he said. The former South Africa pacer was also impressed with another newcomer -- pacer Prince Yadav who has taken six wickets from three international matches so far. "I was quite lucky to work with Prince while I was with Lucknow Super Giants. Prince at the time was a net bowler and there he was already marked as somebody who was highly skilled. I'm just blown away by how calm he keeps things.