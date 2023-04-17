IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north





Virat Kohli’s form has been crucial to RCB’s success as he has scored three fifties already this season and looks all set to make it his season. He has scored 214 runs in four innings. Chennai on the other hand would hope that they do not fall behind in this game as they did against the Rajasthan Royals. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after a fulfilling victory against the Delhi Capitals, would be hoping to get yet another win when they face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. Bangalore has lost only one game at home this season, and it was against the Lucknow Super Giants on the last ball. They would look to continue with the same flow in this match as well.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details



Match Number- 24

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Time: 07:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report



The pitch at Bengaluru is one of the best for the batters and it is going to remain the same throughout the game. The ball comes on the bat and the bounce is true to the liking of the batters as well.

RCB vs CSK, Bangaluru Weather Forecast



The Bengaluru weather is going to be pleasant and ideal for playing the game of cricket as the temperatures would be in the lower 30s and the humidity will be 15% at the start of the match. It will keep on increasing as the temperature will fall down as the night progresses.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination



The form of Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel is the only point of concern for the Bangalore side as of now. Although they are the players who can on their day win the game, so them being put out of the playing 11 would not be ideal case scenario especially when the team is winning.

RCB predicted playing 11



Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar





Chennai Super Kings playing combination Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai





CSK predicted playing 11 Changing the playing 11 would not be the better way to go about it as far as Chennai are concerned. True the batters were slow early in the innings while chasing against Rajasthan, but the game still got close. However is at the crease at the time of finishing the game, must finish it well.





Impact Substitute options: Matheesh Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande