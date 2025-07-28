Home / Cricket / News / Nasser Hussain not pleased with ENG skipper Ben Stokes' last hour antics

Nasser Hussain not pleased with ENG skipper Ben Stokes' last hour antics

Jadeja and Washington were batting on 89 and 85 respectively before the start of the last hour of play when England skipper Ben Stokes, aware that a result was out of reach, offered to shake hands.

Ben Stokes
London: England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Monday July 14, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former England captain Nasser Hussain termed Ben Stokes' decision to bring Harry Brook into the attack after India declined his offer to end the fourth Test early as silly, stating that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar fully deserved their centuries.

Jadeja and Washington were batting on 89 and 85 respectively before the start of the last hour of play when England skipper Ben Stokes, aware that a result was out of reach, offered to shake hands.

However, with milestones around the corner, the Indian batters refused, which didn't amuse Stokes, who then introduced Brook into the attack to bowl some deliberate full-tosses, allowing both to complete their well-deserved tons.

"I didn't have a problem with it. England seemed to have a problem with it. They were a bit tired, tired bowlers so they wanted to get off but two lads worked hard to get to 80s and 90s and they wanted to get Test match hundreds," Hussain said on 'Sky Sports'.

"Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook and look silly at the end. We make far too much of these things. They played well and all credit to India," Hussain said.

When Cheteshwar Pujara asked the same question to Washington Sundar, he sidestepped the issue. 

"I think everyone saw on TV what happened and they all must have enjoyed it," Washington said on JioHotstar.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar felt that Indian batters were well within their rights to continue unless there was an agreement prior that match will be called off before start of last hour of play.

"I think Ben Stokes in the end behaved like a spoilt kid," Manjrekar said on 'JioHotstar'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gambhir's tactics haven't eased things; he needs to relax: Manjrekar

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test in London due to injury

All the fast bowlers fit for 5th Test in London: Gambhir | IND vs ENG

You want to hit a ton off Brook: When Ben Stokes failed spirit of the game

Sport must go on: Ganguly comments on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Topics :Test CricketIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs England

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story