You want to hit a ton off Brook: When Ben Stokes failed spirit of the game

The England cricket team, known for championing the 'spirit of the game,' drew criticism on the final day of the Manchester Test for conduct deemed unsporting. Captain Ben Stokes and his teammates appeared visibly frustrated, targeting India’s Ravindra Jadeja with verbal jibes as the match approached its final hour.
Verbal exchange before final hour
The incident unfolded just moments before umpire Rod Tucker signalled the beginning of the last hour of play. Stokes, visibly dejected after his plan to bundled out India failed, exchanged words with Jadeja, wanting to end the Test in a draw by a handshake. Here's what has happened
Stokes approached both Indian batters, seemingly offering a handshake to settle for a draw, but it appeared the gesture was declined. Jadeja and Washington seemed keen to reach their centuries, leaving the England captain visibly puzzled. Shaking his head after being told to continue, Stokes looked frustrated.
During the heated moment after the drinks break, Stokes said to Jadeja," you want to hit a hundred off Brook."
This was regarded against the spirit of the game by former England player Jonnathan Trot, who didn't mince his words on air.
Trott's comments came when Brook was bowling half-volleys against Jadeja, who smashed them for boundaries and completed his century.
"This is not the way to play Test cricket," Trott added. During the whole episode, Stokes might have missed that, the two batters - Sundar and Jadeja - constructed their innings brilliantly when India needing to draw the test to stay alive in the five-match series.
Also, beyond the personal milestones, there's also the issue of wearing down England’s bowlers ahead of the next Test, which is just three days away.
India trailing the series, 1-2 after 4th Test match. The fifth and final Test will begin on July 31 at the Oval in London.
Stokes and Jadeja shakes hand after India batters complete their hundreds
Here's what both the captains on the Handshake controversy on final day of Manchester Test:Shubman Gill, India captain: "Wanted to take it ball by ball and take it deep, which is what we spoke about. We thought they deserved a century there (about the decision to not shake hands). Every match going till the last session on the last day. Plenty of learnings. Has taught us a lot as a group. Doesn't matter how many runs you've scored in the past. Every time you walk wearing the whites of the country, there are some jitters. That tells how much I care playing for the country." Ben Stokes, England captain: "We threw everything at them and they were able to live up to the pressure of the final day. All the hard work was done by India. Didn't want to risk my fast bowlers with any injuries towards the end (on handshake controversy). Dawson bowled a lot of overs too. Even before this Test, there were conversations around how much effort and energy have gone into the bowling department. Bowlers will be assessed ovet the next couple of days.
