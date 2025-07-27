You want to hit a ton off Brook: When Ben Stokes failed spirit of the game

The England cricket team, known for championing the 'spirit of the game,' drew criticism on the final day of the Manchester Test for conduct deemed unsporting. Captain Ben Stokes and his teammates appeared visibly frustrated, targeting India’s Ravindra Jadeja with verbal jibes as the match approached its final hour.

Verbal exchange before final hour

The incident unfolded just moments before umpire Rod Tucker signalled the beginning of the last hour of play. Stokes, visibly dejected after his plan to bundled out India failed, exchanged words with Jadeja, wanting to end the Test in a draw by a handshake. Here's what has happened

Stokes approached both Indian batters, seemingly offering a handshake to settle for a draw, but it appeared the gesture was declined. Jadeja and Washington seemed keen to reach their centuries, leaving the England captain visibly puzzled. Shaking his head after being told to continue, Stokes looked frustrated. During the heated moment after the drinks break, Stokes said to Jadeja," you want to hit a hundred off Brook." This was regarded against the spirit of the game by former England player Jonnathan Trot, who didn't mince his words on air. Trott's comments came when Brook was bowling half-volleys against Jadeja, who smashed them for boundaries and completed his century.

"This is not the way to play Test cricket," Trott added. During the whole episode, Stokes might have missed that, the two batters - Sundar and Jadeja - constructed their innings brilliantly when India needing to draw the test to stay alive in the five-match series. Also, beyond the personal milestones, there's also the issue of wearing down England’s bowlers ahead of the next Test, which is just three days away. India trailing the series, 1-2 after 4th Test match. The fifth and final Test will begin on July 31 at the Oval in London.