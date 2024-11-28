New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action

The New Zealand cricket team, after registering a historic 3-0 win over India in the recently concluded three-match Test series in down-under conditions, is now hosting the England cricket team in the first of a three-match Test series at home at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The first Test started on Thursday, November 28, and will conclude on Monday, December 2.

After an action-packed Day 1, the home team New Zealand will resume the match with Day 2 action on Friday, November 29, with their overnight score of 319 for 8, with Glenn Phillips (41 not out) and Tim Southee (10 not out) still at the crease. While the score of 300+ might look big on the board, the match is still on equal terms given the pitch is getting easier to bat on.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Financial and logistical fallout looms Earlier, after winning the toss, English skipper Ben Stokes invited Tom Latham and his team to bat first. The visitors struck early, removing opener Devon Conway (2) in the second over of the match. However, New Zealand, with the help of a half-century from Kane Williamson (93) and handy cameos from skipper Tom Latham (47), Glenn Phillips (41 not out), and Rachin Ravindra (34), managed to cross the 300-mark by the end of the day.

England will look to come out and bat as soon as possible after removing the last two Kiwi wickets early on Day 2. On the other hand, the hosts, with Glenn Phillips still at the crease, will hope to add an extra 70-80 runs to put early pressure on English batters ahead of their first innings.

1st Test: New Zealand vs England playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

Full squad of both teams:

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Will Young

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (w), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 live streaming and telecast details

When will the New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 action start?

The NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 will begin at 3:30 AM IST at Christchurch on November 29.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 action in India?

The live telecast of Day 2 action of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 action in India?

The live streaming of Day 2 action of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.