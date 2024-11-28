South Africa bowls out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever Test score in Durban

The Sri Lanka cricket team set an unwanted record on Thursday, November 28, when they were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 42 against South Africa in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. After dismissing the home team, South Africa, for just 191, the visitors struggled to get going with the bat. The Proteas needed only 13.5 overs to finish off Sri Lanka’s innings, giving themselves a substantial 149-run lead in the first innings. Sri Lanka’s misery was compounded by the fact that only Kamindu Mendis (13) and Lahiru Kumara (10) reached double digits, while the extras conceded by South Africa—6 (4 no-balls, 1 wide, and 1 leg bye)—outscored eight of the Sri Lankan batters.
Sri Lanka’s previous lowest score was 71, recorded in Kandy against Pakistan in 2004.
Sri Lanka’s Lowest Scores in Test Cricket
Sri Lanka's lowest scores in Test
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Match Date
|Sri Lanka
|42
|v South Africa
|Durban
|27-Nov-24
|Sri Lanka
|71
|v Pakistan
|Kandy
|26-Aug-94
|Sri Lanka
|73
|v Pakistan
|Kandy
|03-Apr-06
|Sri Lanka
|81
|v England
|Colombo (SSC)
|15-Mar-01
|Sri Lanka
|82
|v India
|Chandigarh
|23-Nov-90
|Sri Lanka
|82
|v England
|Cardiff
|26-May-11
|Sri Lanka
|91
|v England
|Leeds
|19-May-16
|Sri Lanka
|93
|v New Zealand
|Wellington
|11-Mar-83
|Sri Lanka
|95
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|02-Jan-01
Lowest Test Score of All Time
Despite registering their lowest Test total on Thursday, Sri Lanka avoided the all-time Test record low score of 26, set by New Zealand against England in the 1955 Auckland Test.
Full list of lowest scores in Test cricket
Lowest Test score of all time
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|New Zealand
|26
|v England
|Auckland
|25-Mar-55
|South Africa
|30
|v England
|Gqeberha
|13 Feb 1896
|South Africa
|30
|v England
|Birmingham
|14-Jun-24
|South Africa
|35
|v England
|Cape Town
|1 Apr 1899
|South Africa
|36
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12-Feb-32
|Australia
|36
|v England
|Birmingham
|29-May-02
|India
|36
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|17-Dec-20
|Ireland
|38
|v England
|Lord's
|24-Jul-19
|New Zealand
|42
|v Australia
|Wellington
|29-Mar-46
|Australia
|42
|v England
|Sydney
|10 Feb 1888
|India
|42
|v England
|Lord's
|20-Jun-74
|Sri Lanka
|42
|v South Africa
|Durban
|27-Nov-24
|South Africa
|43
|v England
|Cape Town
|25 Mar 1889
|Bangladesh
|43
|v West Indies
|North Sound
|04-Jul-18
|Australia
|44
|v England
|The Oval
|10 Aug 1896
|South Africa
|45
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12-Feb-32
|England
|45
|v Australia
|Sydney
|28 Jan 1887
|New Zealand
|45
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|02-Jan-13
|India
|46
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|16-Oct-24
|England
|46
|v West Indies
|Port of Spain
|25-Mar-94
|New Zealand
|47
|v England
|Lord's
|19-Jun-58
|South Africa
|47
|v England
|Cape Town
|25 Mar 1889
|West Indies
|47
|v England
|Kingston
|11-Mar-04
|Australia
|47
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|09-Nov-11
|Pakistan
|49
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|01-Feb-13