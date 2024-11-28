South Africa bowls out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever Test score in Durban

The Sri Lanka cricket team set an unwanted record on Thursday, November 28, when they were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 42 against South Africa in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. After dismissing the home team, South Africa, for just 191, the visitors struggled to get going with the bat. The Proteas needed only 13.5 overs to finish off Sri Lanka’s innings, giving themselves a substantial 149-run lead in the first innings. Sri Lanka’s misery was compounded by the fact that only Kamindu Mendis (13) and Lahiru Kumara (10) reached double digits, while the extras conceded by South Africa—6 (4 no-balls, 1 wide, and 1 leg bye)—outscored eight of the Sri Lankan batters.

Sri Lanka’s previous lowest score was 71, recorded in Kandy against Pakistan in 2004.

Sri Lanka’s Lowest Scores in Test Cricket

Sri Lanka's lowest scores in Test Team Score Opposition Venue Match Date Sri Lanka 42 v South Africa Durban 27-Nov-24 Sri Lanka 71 v Pakistan Kandy 26-Aug-94 Sri Lanka 73 v Pakistan Kandy 03-Apr-06 Sri Lanka 81 v England Colombo (SSC) 15-Mar-01 Sri Lanka 82 v India Chandigarh 23-Nov-90 Sri Lanka 82 v England Cardiff 26-May-11 Sri Lanka 91 v England Leeds 19-May-16 Sri Lanka 93 v New Zealand Wellington 11-Mar-83 Sri Lanka 95 v South Africa Cape Town 02-Jan-01

Despite registering their lowest Test total on Thursday, Sri Lanka avoided the all-time Test record low score of 26, set by New Zealand against England in the 1955 Auckland Test.

