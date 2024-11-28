NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Williamson's 93 powers Kiwis to 319-8

Kane Williamson marked his return to the New Zealand cricket team in style, top-scoring with 93 runs on the opening day of the first Test against England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Thursday. Despite missing the Black Caps' historic 3-0 series win over India last month due to injury, Williamson's performance proved he was back to his best. At stumps, New Zealand stood at 319-8, with Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 41 and Tim Southee at 10, as the team entered the second day in a strong position.

A seamless return after injury layoff

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Financial and logistical fallout looms Having missed the last series due to injury and with only two Tests and a domestic first-class match under his belt since June, Williamson's return raised some doubts. However, the 33-year-old made light of the challenges, coming within seven runs of his 33rd Test century before falling during a middle-session collapse. At the time, New Zealand was well-placed at 193-3, but England fought back strongly in the final session, claiming five wickets as the conditions grew more challenging with the heat and strong winds.

England's struggle after winning the toss

England's captain, Ben Stokes, won the toss and chose to bowl first on a green pitch in Christchurch, a city where he was born. However, England's bowlers failed to capitalise on the conditions, with individual errors and a lack of collective execution in the first two sessions. The fast bowlers lacked precision, and the team was unable to apply sustained pressure on New Zealand's top order. As a result, England turned to their spinner, Shoaib Bashir, earlier than anticipated. Bashir responded with a commendable 4-69 in 20 overs, an unusually heavy workload for a spinner on the first day of a Test match.

Williamson's masterclass anchors New Zealand's Innings

More From This Section

Williamson’s 93 was a classic display of his meticulous batting style, combining patience with moments of controlled aggression. The day’s highlight came when he shared a series of significant partnerships: 58 runs with Tom Latham (47), 68 with Rachin Ravindra (34), and 69 with Daryl Mitchell (34), which helped New Zealand post a competitive total.

In his typical fashion, Williamson started cautiously, taking 15 balls to get off the mark and contributing just seven runs to New Zealand's opening 50-run partnership with Latham. But once settled, he accelerated, hitting back-to-back boundaries to bring up New Zealand’s 100 in the 22nd over. Despite his fluent innings, Williamson's dismissal came when he mistimed a cut shot off Gus Atkinson, sending the ball straight to Zac Crawley at backward point.

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 video highlights

New Zealand's mid-innings struggles

After Williamson’s dismissal at 227-5, New Zealand’s middle order faltered, slipping to 252-7. However, Phillips and Matt Henry (who added 46 runs for the eighth wicket) steadied the ship, taking the total to 319-8 by the close of play. Despite the loss of key wickets, New Zealand had made a strong start, with Phillips continuing his fight at 41 not out.

England’s moderate impact with the ball

While Stokes may have expected his pacers to capitalise on the conditions, the early stages of the day were marked by misfiring England fast bowlers. Brydon Carse did manage to break through, dismissing Latham for 47 with a well-pitched delivery that found the edge, but the England quicks failed to deliver in unison. This allowed New Zealand’s top order, led by Williamson, to dictate proceedings. Stokes' decision to turn to Bashir after just 29 overs highlighted the frustration with his pace bowlers' performance.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

England's wicketkeeper shake-up

England also faced disruption in the team with a late change behind the stumps. With Jordan Cox sidelined due to a broken thumb sustained in a training accident, Ollie Pope inherited wicketkeeping duties. Meanwhile, debutant Jacob Bethell, who had yet to score a first-class century, was handed a spot in the Test XI at No. 3.

Early setbacks for England

England's bowlers weren’t the only ones to struggle. Devon Conway was dismissed cheaply in the second over of the innings, caught and bowled by Atkinson. The loss of early wickets left New Zealand in the driver's seat, despite Williamson’s eventual departure. As the day came to a close, New Zealand had set themselves up with a solid foundation, but England remained hopeful of a comeback on day two.

What to expect on Friday: A crucial Day 2

With Phillips and Southee holding firm at the crease, New Zealand will look to push their total past 350, but England will be eager to make inroads early on the second day. The contest is far from decided, but Williamson's performance has reminded the world of his class and value to New Zealand’s Test side.