Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

The Indian cricket team, after suffering the humiliation of losing a Test series at home against New Zealand earlier this month by a margin of 0-3,arrived in Australia for a five-match series with all cards stacked against them. They suffered other huge blows when their regular skipper, Rohit Sharma, decided to stay out of the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons, and then their number-three batter, Shubman Gill, was ruled out due to a thumb fracture.

However, with limited resources and out-of-form players, the team came out all guns blazing in Perth and handed Australia their first loss at the Perth Stadium by a massive 295-run margin under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, who led the charge with an eight-wicket haul in the Test, alongside massive centuries from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and star batter Virat Kohli. This helped them make a dominant comeback in the match, despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings.

While many cricket experts had given them zero chance of winning the series against Australia, India has now changed everyone's opinion, with the same critics even predicting a 5-0 series win in India’s favour.

Whether India is the more dominant side outside home?

With their assertive win over Australia in Perth, India has proved they are not the same side that used to struggle in red-ball cricket as soon as they stepped out of their home conditions. If India manages to win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, they will register their third straight Test series win in Australia, reaffirming India's dominance irrespective of the venue. However, their record in other SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries is not as promising as it is in Australia, though they certainly cause a lot of trouble for the home team, even when going down in a match.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also believes that India is now a more dominant side away from home. After interacting with the media following the Perth Test, he said, “I must admit, I didn’t think that they could win the first Test in Perth, with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the Test match that I actually think India is a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that’s been proven over the last week in Perth.”

India vs Australia Test record in the last 10 years

India Test record in Australia (Last 10 years) Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground 09-Dec-14 lost 2nd lost 48 runs Adelaide 17-Dec-14 won 1st lost 4 wickets Brisbane 26-Dec-14 lost 2nd draw - Melbourne 06-Jan-15 lost 2nd draw - Sydney 06-Dec-18 won 1st won 31 runs Adelaide 14-Dec-18 lost 2nd lost 146 runs Perth 26-Dec-18 won 1st won 137 runs Melbourne 03-Jan-19 won 1st draw - Sydney 17-Dec-20 won 1st lost 8 wickets Adelaide 26-Dec-20 lost 2nd won 8 wickets Melbourne 07-Jan-21 lost 2nd draw - Sydney 15-Jan-21 lost 2nd won 3 wickets Brisbane 22-Nov-24 won 1st won 295 runs Perth

India’s Test record in SENA countries in the 21st century

Vs South Africa

India Test record in South Africa (21st Century) Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground 03-Nov-01 lost 1st lost 9 wickets Bloemfontein 16-Nov-01 won 2nd draw - Gqeberha 15-Dec-06 won 1st won 123 runs Johannesburg 26-Dec-06 lost 2nd lost 174 runs Durban 02-Jan-07 won 1st lost 5 wickets Cape Town 16-Dec-10 lost 1st lost inns & 25 runs Centurion 26-Dec-10 lost 1st won 87 runs Durban 02-Jan-11 won 2nd draw - Cape Town 18-Dec-13 won 1st draw - Johannesburg 26-Dec-13 won 1st lost 10 wickets Durban 05-Jan-18 lost 2nd lost 72 runs Cape Town 13-Jan-18 lost 2nd lost 135 runs Centurion 24-Jan-18 won 1st won 63 runs Johannesburg 26-Dec-21 won 1st won 113 runs Centurion 03-Jan-22 won 1st lost 7 wickets Johannesburg 11-Jan-22 won 1st lost 7 wickets Cape Town 26-Dec-23 lost 1st lost inns & 32 runs Centurion 03-Jan-24 lost 2nd won 7 wickets Cape Town

Vs England

India Test record in England (21st Century) Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground 25-Jul-02 lost 2nd lost 170 runs Lord's 08-Aug-02 won 1st draw - Nottingham 22-Aug-02 won 1st won inns & 46 runs Leeds 05-Sep-02 lost 2nd draw - The Oval 19-Jul-07 lost 2nd draw - Lord's 27-Jul-07 won 2nd won 7 wickets Nottingham 09-Aug-07 won 1st draw - The Oval 21-Jul-11 won 2nd lost 196 runs Lord's 29-Jul-11 won 2nd lost 319 runs Nottingham 10-Aug-11 lost 1st lost inns & 242 runs Birmingham 18-Aug-11 lost 2nd lost inns & 8 runs The Oval 09-Jul-14 won 1st draw - Nottingham 17-Jul-14 lost 1st won 95 runs Lord's 27-Jul-14 lost 2nd lost 266 runs Southampton 07-Aug-14 won 1st lost inns & 54 runs Manchester 15-Aug-14 lost 1st lost inns & 244 runs The Oval 01-Aug-18 lost 2nd lost 31 runs Birmingham 09-Aug-18 lost 1st lost inns & 159 runs Lord's 18-Aug-18 lost 1st won 203 runs Nottingham 30-Aug-18 lost 2nd lost 60 runs Southampton 07-Sep-18 lost 2nd lost 118 runs The Oval 04-Aug-21 lost 2nd draw - Nottingham 12-Aug-21 lost 1st won 151 runs Lord's 25-Aug-21 won 1st lost inns & 76 runs Leeds 02-Sep-21 lost 1st won 157 runs The Oval 01-Jul-22 lost 1st lost 7 wickets Birmingham

Vs New Zealand

India Test record in New Zealand (21st Century) Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground 12-Dec-02 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Wellington 19-Dec-02 lost 1st lost 4 wickets Hamilton 18-Mar-09 won 2nd won 10 wickets Hamilton 26-Mar-09 lost 2nd draw - Napier 03-Apr-09 lost 1st draw - Wellington 06-Feb-14 won 2nd lost 40 runs Auckland 14-Feb-14 won 2nd draw - Wellington 21-Feb-20 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Wellington 29-Feb-20 lost 1st lost 7 wickets Christchurch

Vs Australia

India Test record in Australia (21st Century) Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground 04-Dec-03 won 2nd draw - Brisbane 12-Dec-03 lost 2nd won 4 wickets Adelaide 26-Dec-03 won 1st lost 9 wickets Melbourne 02-Jan-04 won 1st draw - Sydney 26-Dec-07 lost 2nd lost 337 runs Melbourne 02-Jan-08 lost 2nd lost 122 runs Sydney 16-Jan-08 won 1st won 72 runs W.A.C.A 24-Jan-08 won 1st draw - Adelaide 26-Dec-11 lost 2nd lost 122 runs Melbourne 03-Jan-12 won 1st lost inns & 68 runs Sydney 13-Jan-12 lost 1st lost inns & 37 runs W.A.C.A 24-Jan-12 lost 2nd lost 298 runs Adelaide 09-Dec-14 lost 2nd lost 48 runs Adelaide 17-Dec-14 won 1st lost 4 wickets Brisbane 26-Dec-14 lost 2nd draw - Melbourne 06-Jan-15 lost 2nd draw - Sydney 06-Dec-18 won 1st won 31 runs Adelaide 14-Dec-18 lost 2nd lost 146 runs Perth 26-Dec-18 won 1st won 137 runs Melbourne 03-Jan-19 won 1st draw - Sydney 17-Dec-20 won 1st lost 8 wickets Adelaide 26-Dec-20 lost 2nd won 8 wickets Melbourne 07-Jan-21 lost 2nd draw - Sydney 15-Jan-21 lost 2nd won 3 wickets Brisbane 22-Nov-24 won 1st won 295 runs Perth

India Test record vs other countries (21st century)

Vs West Indies

India Test record in West Indies (21st Century) Date Toss Bat Result Margin Ground 11-Apr-02 lost 2nd draw - Georgetown 19-Apr-02 lost 1st won 37 runs Port of Spain 02-May-02 lost 1st lost 10 wickets Bridgetown 10-May-02 lost 1st draw - St John's 18-May-02 won 2nd lost 155 runs Kingston 02-Jun-06 won 1st draw - St John's 10-Jun-06 won 1st draw - Gros Islet 22-Jun-06 lost 2nd draw - Basseterre 30-Jun-06 won 1st won 49 runs Kingston 20-Jun-11 won 1st won 63 runs Kingston 28-Jun-11 lost 1st draw - Bridgetown 06-Jul-11 won 2nd draw - Roseau 21-Jul-16 won 1st won inns & 92 runs North Sound 30-Jul-16 lost 2nd draw - Kingston 09-Aug-16 lost 1st won 237 runs Gros Islet 18-Aug-16 lost 2nd draw - Port of Spain 22-Aug-19 lost 1st won 318 runs North Sound 30-Aug-19 lost 1st won 257 runs Kingston 12-Jul-23 lost 2nd won inns & 141 runs Roseau 20-Jul-23 lost 1st draw - Port of Spain

Vs Sri Lanka