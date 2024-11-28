Australia squad for 2nd Test vs India: Webster added as cover for Marsh

Australia have added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad for the second Test against India, providing cover for Mitchell Marsh, whose fitness remains uncertain. The India vs Australia 2nd Test, which starts on December 6, is going to be a Day-Night affair.

Marsh's fitness concern after heavy defeat in Perth

Mitchell Marsh, who had been struggling with soreness after Australia’s heavy 295-run defeat in the first Test in Perth earlier this week, is a major concern for the team. As a result, Webster has been called up as a precautionary measure ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Webster's impressive Sheffield Shield form

Webster, a right-arm pace all-rounder like Marsh, has been one of the standout performers in Australian domestic cricket over the past two years. The 30-year-old has scored 1788 runs in the Sheffield Shield, including five centuries and nine half-centuries.

Stellar performance in recent Sheffield Shield match

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Financial and logistical fallout looms In his latest outing, Webster played a key role in Tasmania’s Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales earlier this week. He scored 61 and 49 with the bat and also claimed five wickets, further strengthening his case for national selection.

Excitement Ahead of Australia Call-Up

Ahead of the announcement, Webster expressed his pride at receiving the call-up. "To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side," he said.

"Any time you're playing 'A' cricket, it's the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead. To get the call from 'Bails' (men's selection chair George Bailey) at the end of the NSW game was a really proud moment and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Covering the middle order

Webster acknowledged the tight turnaround between the Adelaide and Gabba Tests and believes his role in the squad will be to provide cover for the middle-order, should any changes be required.

Adding seam-bowling to his repertoire

In addition to his explosive batting, Webster has also added seam-bowling to his skill set over the last four years, making him a versatile option for the team. He will join the squad in Adelaide next week, having been named the Sheffield Shield player of the year last summer and continuing his excellent form into this season.

No changes to Australia’s line-Up for Pink Ball Test

Despite Australia’s disappointing performance in the series opener, coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that there would be no changes to the home team for the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, which starts on December 6.

Jack Nisbett Replaces Injured Jem Ryan

In other squad news, Jack Nisbett has been brought in to replace Jem Ryan in the Prime Minister's XI to face India in Canberra this weekend. Ryan sustained a foot injury during the weekend's Sheffield Shield matches.

Australia Squad for Second Test:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.