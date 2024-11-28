PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur at 8 PM; U Mumba to take on Telugu Titans at 9 PM

Matchday 41 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature UP Yoddhas taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see U Mumba face off against Telugu Titans. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed five points to boost their playoff chances.

PKL 2024 First Match on November 28: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the first match of the night, UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, after a strong start, stumbled a little before securing a huge win over defending champions Puneri Paltan to get back on track. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas, after being undefeated for four matches, lost their last game, which saw them drop out of the top 6. Both teams will look to secure a win on Thursday and get back into the upper half of the points table to keep their playoff chances alive.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7:

UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (Probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (Probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri. Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

PKL 2024 Second Match on November 28: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

In the second match of the day, U Mumba will lock horns with Telugu Titans. Both teams are not far apart, with U Mumba in second place with 45 points and Telugu Titans in fourth with 43 points so far this season. The Titans have been lacking consistency, often winning big or dropping points, something they need to address if they wish to win their fourth title this season. Meanwhile, U Mumba will hope to secure their second successive win to close the 11-point gap with table-toppers Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Playing 7:

U Mumba Playing 7 (Probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.

Telugu Titans Playing 7 (Probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 28 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Streaming Details

PKL 2024 November 28 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.