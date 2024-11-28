Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming in India today

In third and final One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday (November 28).

At the toss Mohammad Rizwan said that the pitch seemed to be the same as the previous game and it might become difficult in the second innings.

Rizwan also highlighted that more youngsters have been picked in Pakistan's Playing 11 as the management wanted to give chances to young talents with an eye on Champions Trophy 2025.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Playing 11 for 3rd ODI

Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed. Zimbabwe Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ahmed Daniyal, Haseebullah Khan

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming for 3rd ODI, PAK vs ZIM LIVE MATCH TIME

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match take place?

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI will be played on Thursday, November 28.

What time will the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI match start?

The PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI live match begins at 1 PM IST (09:15 AM Local Time).

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of ZIM vs PAK 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

Which TV channels will live telecast Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match in India?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan has no official live telecast of Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe 2024 will be available in India.