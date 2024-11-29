New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 action

The ongoing first Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch continues to deliver, with no team having a clear upper hand after two days of action. The match is still hanging in the balance. The first Test, which started on Thursday, November 28, will conclude by or before Monday, December 2.

ALSO READ: India vs PM XI live time (IST), squads, live streaming and telecast details After another action-packed day on Friday, the home team, New Zealand, will resume Day 3 action on Saturday, November 30, with hopes of getting the upper hand in the Test and improving their chances for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final at Lord's in 2025. The Kiwis are currently in fourth place behind India, Australia, and Sri Lanka, and need to win all three of their remaining games in the cycle to qualify for the final.

Earlier, New Zealand started Day 2 with their overnight score of 319 for 8 but were bundled out by the English bowlers after adding just 29 more runs to the total, ending the innings at 348 all out.

In reply, England, despite Ben Duckett’s 46, found themselves reeling at 71 for 4, before Harry Brook (132 not out) added 151 runs for the fifth wicket with Ollie Pope (77) and an unbeaten 97 with skipper Ben Stokes (37 not out). They ended the day with 319 for 5 on the board, trailing by just 29 runs in the first innings against the home team.

1st Test: New Zealand vs England Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

Full Squads of Both Teams:

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Will Young

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 action start?

Day 3 of the NZ vs ENG 1st Test will begin at 3:30 AM IST in Christchurch on Saturday, November 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 action in India?

The live telecast of Day 3 action of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 action in India?

The live streaming of Day 3 action of the 1st Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony LIV and Amazon Prime apps and websites in India.