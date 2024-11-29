Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith calls Bumrah a complete package with unique action

Smith was among Bumrah's victims during a devastating opening spell in the first innings, where the pacer tore through the Australian top-order

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action and exceptional skill-set makes him a complete package, according to Australia's premier batter Steve Smith.

Leading India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah was adjudged 'Player of the Match' after claiming eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, to power the visitors to a 295-run victory in the opening Test.

From the start of his run-up, it's just all awkward, Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The way he runs in is different to pretty much anyone else, then the last bit of his action is different. I've faced him a reasonable amount now, and each time you face him it takes a few balls just to get the rhythm of it in a way."  Smith was among Bumrah's victims during a devastating opening spell in the first innings, where the pacer tore through the Australian top-order.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram explained how Bumrah's release point is at least a foot closer to the batters than any other bowler making it that much difficult to pick the length.

He releases the ball closer to you than any other bowler, just the way he does it. So maybe it rushes you a bit more than you think, and it's just an awkward action, said the 35-year-old Smith, who was trapped by Bumrah for a duck.

Put that together with his skill sethe swings it both ways, he can nip it off the seam, he can reverse it, got a good slower ball, a good bouncerhe's pretty much the complete package as a bowler. 

Bumrah is an instinct-driven bowler, a Terminator: Fleming  Former Australian seamer Damien Fleming also heaped praise on India's vice-captain, likening him to a Terminator and calling him a very instinct-driven bowler.

He's just the Terminator, isn't he? Fleming said. He knows his strengths and he's always sniffing to find that weakness. I think he does that instinctively, and it's not a long run-up, but I can see he's reviewed that ball, and then he's planning the next one."  Fleming cited Bumrah's iconic slower ball to Shaun Marsh during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a prime example of his tactical brilliance.

There's that famous dismissal of Shaun Marsh [at the MCG in 2018] in the over before lunch. I was commentating at the time, and I could almost pick what was going to happen, just driving him back, so his weight's on the back foot, and then he bowls that superb slower ball and knocks him over.

It was either going to be that slower ball or a fast yorker. So I think he is so astute, but he also now has all the skillsoutswingers, inswingers, off-cutters, slower balls, excellent yorker, bouncer.

So when you've got more skills, you've got more options. Like the Terminator, he's always stalking the batsmen. And the batsmen know that, but they're still unsure what's coming. Not only does he have a wide skill set, but he executes it better than anyone in world cricket.

India will next face Australia in the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting December 6.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

