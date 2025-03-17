New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

After winning the first T20 at Christchurch with 9 wickets and 54 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the five-match T20 series, New Zealand is now all set to host Pakistan in the second T20 on Tuesday, March 18, at University Oval in Dunedin. While the hosts will try to get one step closer by taking a 2-0 lead in the series by winning the match, Pakistan will aim to finally end their winless streak against New Zealand in 2025, as before this, New Zealand has won all three of their matches against the Pakistan side in 2025 (all ODIs).

ALSO READ: PCB in shambles after suffering a loss of over Rs 700 crore from hosting CT Pakistan suffered a huge batting collapse in the first T20, as the Kiwis bundled them out for just 91. Keeping this in mind, skipper Salman Agha might be forced to make multiple changes in the squad before the second T20, while New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell is likely to field the same side on Tuesday, as the Kiwis often stick to their winning combination unless forced to make a change due to injury.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11 today

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

Also Read

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 45

New Zealand won: 20

Pakistan won: 23

No result: 2

Squads of both teams

New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I match take place?

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on March 18.

What is the venue of the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I match?

New Zealand’s University Oval in Dunedin will host the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live toss will occur at 6:15 AM IST.

At what time will the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20 match begin?

The live match time for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I is 6:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today’s NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I match in Dunedin?

SonyLIV app and FanCode will provide the live streaming of the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I match.