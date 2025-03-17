Home / Cricket / News / Inzamam blames PCB's indecision for Pakistan's cricket team 'downfall'

After Pakistan’s recent poor run across formats, including failing to get past the first round of the last three ICC events, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as he believes that an undecided call from the board is one of the biggest reasons behind the team’s downfall in recent years. He also mentioned that frequent changes by the PCB have made the team very unstable.
 
Frequent changes causing instability 
The former chief selector expressed his concern over the instability caused by frequent changes in the team’s management, coaching staff, and players. He believed that such continuous alterations had created confusion and prevented the team from building confidence. He remarked that instead of making too many changes, officials needed to carefully analyse where things were going wrong, as constant shifts in leadership and selection would only add to the team’s problems.
 
Urging the PCB to learn from mistakes 
Inzamam advised the PCB to reflect on past errors rather than repeating them. He insisted that if corrective measures were not taken, the team’s performance would continue to decline. According to him, the board needed to recognise its mistakes from the past two years and ensure they were not repeated in the future. 

Support for Babar Azam 
Despite Pakistan’s struggles, Inzamam expressed his support for Babar Azam, describing him as a top-quality player. He acknowledged that every cricketer experiences rough patches but noted that the team as a whole had not been performing well in recent months. He suggested that trust in the management and players was crucial in addressing the ongoing challenges.
 
Recognising the contributions of past players 
Reflecting on Pakistan’s cricketing history, Inzamam mentioned the lasting impact of players from the 1990s, stating that the country's cricketing strength would not be the same without them. He believed that the achievements and experiences of past generations could offer valuable lessons for the current team.
 
A call for unity and stability 
Inzamam urged all stakeholders, including the PCB, team management, and players, to work together in identifying and addressing the root causes of Pakistan cricket’s decline. He reiterated that trust and stability were essential in rebuilding the team’s confidence and ensuring long-term success.
