IML 2025 final: Vinay, Shahbaz help IND Masters restrict WI Masters to 148

The grand finale of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 unfolded at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur, where two cricketing legends took center stage. The highly anticipated clash between Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters and Brian Lara’s West Indies Masters was the ultimate battle for the coveted title. With the spirit of nostalgia filling the air, this thrilling encounter lived up to its billing as a true cricketing spectacle.

After winning the toss, the West Indies Masters chose to bat first, but India Masters’ bowlers turned in an exceptional performance to restrict them to a modest total of 148/7. Lendl Simmons’ half-century was the backbone of their innings, while the rest of the West Indies lineup struggled to build partnerships.

Brian Lara, at 55, opened the innings alongside the dynamic Dwayne Smith. The duo quickly put pressure on the Indian bowlers, racing to 34 runs in just four overs. But Vinay Kumar's crucial breakthrough, removing Lara for just 6, shifted the momentum in India's favor. The crowd erupted as the legendary Lara walked off the field, his brief stay sparking both nostalgia and admiration.

Despite the early setbacks, Smith continued to dominate, hitting six boundaries and two sixes. However, India Masters’ spin duo of Shahbaz Nadeem and Pawan Negi proved too much for the middle order. Nadeem dismissed Smith and then struck again, removing William Perkins for just 6.

As the wickets fell, the West Indies Masters could never recover, and India Masters tightened their grip. Ravi Rampaul’s brief promotion to the batting order was unsuccessful, as Stuart Binny claimed his wicket cheaply. Negi added another scalp, sending Chadwick Walton back for just 6, leaving the West Indies Masters in further trouble.

Lendl Simmons was the lone warrior for the Caribbean side, holding firm with a 57-run knock off 41 balls. His aggressive innings included five boundaries and a six, and he anchored a 61-run partnership with Denesh Ramdin (12 not out). However, Simmons was dismissed as he attempted to accelerate in the final over, leaving the West Indies Masters with a subpar total.

Vinay Kumar was the standout bowler for India Masters, finishing with impressive figures of 3/26. Shahbaz Nadeem took 2 wickets, while Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny each picked up one wicket in a clinical bowling performance.