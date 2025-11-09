Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27

Indian world champion players in focus
Meg Lanning and Lauren Bell lead the overseas list
WPL 2026 mega auction rules
RTM card rule explained
WPL 2026 full list of released and retained players
|Player
|Country
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|Shafali Verma
|India
|Marizanne Kapp
|South Africa
|Annabel Sutherland
|Australia
|Niki Prasad
|India
|Player
|Country
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|Sneha Deepthi
|India
|Alice Capsey
|England
|Arundhati Reddy
|India
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|Minnu Mani
|India
|N Charani
|India
|Shikha Pandey
|India
|Nandini Kashyap
|India
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Radha Yadav
|India
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Player
|Country
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|England
|Amanjot Kaur
|India
|G Kamalini
|India
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|Player
|Country
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|Jintimani Kalita
|India
|Sathyamoorty Keerthana
|India
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Sajeevan Sajana
|India
|Yastika Bhatia
|India
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|Nadine de Klerk
|South Africa
|Sanskriti Gupta
|India
|Akshita Maheshwari
|India
|Danielle Gibson
|England
|Player
|Country
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|Richa Ghosh
|India
|Shreyanka Patil
|India
|Player
|Country
|Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|England
|Sabbhineni Meghana
|India
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Georgia Wareham
|Australia
|Kanika Ahuja
|India
|Sneh Rana
|India
|Renuka Singh
|India
|Ekta Bisht
|India
|Pramila Rawat
|India
|VJ Joshitha
|India
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Jagravi Pawar
|India
|Charlie Dean
|England
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|Kim Garth
|Australia
|Player
|Country
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|Player
|Country
|Bharti Fulmali
|India
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|Phoebe Litchfield
|Australia
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|India
|Harleen Deol
|India
|Sayali Satghare
|India
|Tanuja Kanwer
|India
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Mannat Kashyap
|India
|Meghna Singh
|India
|Kashvee Gautam
|India
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies
|Simran Shaikh
|India
|Danielle Gibson
|England
|Prakashika Naik
|India
|Player
|Country
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Player
|Country
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Alyssa Healy
|Australia
|Georgia Voll
|Australia
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|Tahlia McGrath
|Australia
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Gouher Sultana
|India
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|India
|Arushi Goel
|India
|Kranti Goud
|India
|Alana King
|Australia
|Chinelle Henry
|West Indies
