Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27

Despite having a stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2025, many members of champion India's side were released by their squads

WPL 2025
WPL 2026 mega auction on November 27
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, i.e., Women’s Premier League (WPL), is set for a mega auction after three successful seasons on Thursday, November 27. This will only be the second mega auction for the tournament after its inaugural season in 2023. All five participating teams were given the option to retain up to five players maximum ahead of the mega auction, where three-time finalists Delhi Capitals and two-time champions Mumbai Indians used all five spots, while 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained four players. Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz retained the least number of players, i.e., just two and one, respectively. 

Indian world champion players in focus

Despite having a stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, many members of champions India’s side were released by their squads and will be taking the centre stage during the mega auction. The list will be headed by Women’s World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma, spinner Shree Charani, pacer Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, and all-rounder Harleen Deol.

Meg Lanning and Lauren Bell lead the overseas list

While Indian players are expected to take centre stage, many big overseas names will also be going under the hammer. Former Aussie skipper Meg Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to the finals three seasons in a row, will be headlining the list alongside English pacer Lauren Bell. South African skipper and top scorer of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Laura Wolvaardt, will also be one of the most in-demand players during the auction.

WPL 2026 mega auction rules

The WPL 2026 mega auction rules allow each franchise to retain up to five players ahead of the auction, with certain limits on player categories to ensure competitive balance. A franchise can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, or two uncapped Indian players, and if they retain the full five, at least one retained player must be an uncapped Indian. The retention cost for players follows a fixed slab structure, where the first retained player is valued at ₹3.5 crore, the second at ₹2.5 crore, the third at ₹1.75 crore, the fourth at ₹1 crore, and the fifth at ₹50 lakh. These amounts are deducted from each team's ₹15 crore auction purse, which means a team retaining five players will have ₹5.75 crore left for the auction. Teams can choose to pay more than the slab value for certain players, but the extra amount will be taken from the remaining purse.

RTM card rule explained

The auction introduces the Right-to-Match (RTM) cards for the first time in WPL. The RTM option allows teams to re-sign players released from their squad by matching the highest bid during the auction, but the number of RTMs available depends on how many players a team has retained. If a team retains all five players, they lose the RTM option altogether. A team retaining four players gets one RTM, retaining three players gets two RTMs, and so forth, up to five RTMs for a team that retains no players.

WPL 2026 full list of released and retained players

Delhi Capitals
 
Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals retained five players ahead of the mega auction, which means they will head to the auction with just ₹5.75 crore in their purse to fill the remaining 13 spots and will have no RTM card available.
 
Retained players 
Player Country
Jemimah Rodrigues India
Shafali Verma India
Marizanne Kapp South Africa
Annabel Sutherland Australia
Niki Prasad India
 
Released players 
Player Country
Meg Lanning Australia
Sneha Deepthi India
Alice Capsey England
Arundhati Reddy India
Jess Jonassen Australia
Minnu Mani India
N Charani India
Shikha Pandey India
Nandini Kashyap India
Sarah Bryce Scotland
Taniyaa Bhatia India
Radha Yadav India
Titas Sadhu India
 
Mumbai Indians
 
The two-time champions Mumbai Indians also retained five players, which means, just like Delhi Capitals, they will also head into the mega auction with ₹5.75 crore in their purse and no RTM options.
 
Retained players 
Player Country
Harmanpreet Kaur India
Natalie Sciver-Brunt England
Amanjot Kaur India
G Kamalini India
Hayley Matthews West Indies
 
Released players 
Player Country
Amandeep Kaur India
Amelia Kerr New Zealand
Chloe Tryon South Africa
Jintimani Kalita India
Sathyamoorty Keerthana India
Parunika Sisodia India
Sajeevan Sajana India
Yastika Bhatia India
Saika Ishaque India
Shabnim Ismail South Africa
Nadine de Klerk South Africa
Sanskriti Gupta India
Akshita Maheshwari India
Danielle Gibson England
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
 
The 2024 WPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained four players ahead of the WPL 2026 season, which means they will head into the mega auction with ₹6.15 crore remaining in their purse and one RTM card.
 
Retained players 
Player Country
Smriti Mandhana India
Ellyse Perry Australia
Richa Ghosh India
Shreyanka Patil India
 
Released players 
Player Country
Danni Wyatt-Hodge England
Sabbhineni Meghana India
Nuzhat Parween India
Georgia Wareham Australia
Kanika Ahuja India
Sneh Rana India
Renuka Singh India
Ekta Bisht India
Pramila Rawat India
VJ Joshitha India
Raghvi Bist India
Jagravi Pawar India
Charlie Dean England
Heather Graham Australia
Kim Garth Australia
 
Gujarat Giants
 
The Gujarat-based franchise retained just two players from their previous squad and will now head to the auction with the second-most biggest purse of ₹9 crore and three RTM cards available.
 
Retained players 
Player Country
Ashleigh Gardner Australia
Beth Mooney Australia
 
Released players 
Player Country
Bharti Fulmali India
Laura Wolvaardt South Africa
Phoebe Litchfield Australia
Priya Mishra India
Dayalan Hemalatha India
Harleen Deol India
Sayali Satghare India
Tanuja Kanwer India
Shabnam Shakil India
Mannat Kashyap India
Meghna Singh India
Kashvee Gautam India
Deandra Dottin West Indies
Simran Shaikh India
Danielle Gibson England
Prakashika Naik India
 
UP Warriorz
 
UP Warriorz, after three underwhelming seasons, decided to release all big names and retained just one capped player, which cost them only ₹50 lakh. This means they will have the biggest purse of ₹14.5 crore with them along with four RTM options.
 
Retained players 
Player Country
Shweta Sehrawat India
 
Released players 
Player Country
Kiran Navgire India
Vrinda Dinesh India
Alyssa Healy Australia
Georgia Voll Australia
Deepti Sharma India
Grace Harris Australia
Poonam Khemnar India
Sophie Ecclestone England
Tahlia McGrath Australia
Uma Chetry India
Saima Thakor India
Gouher Sultana India
Anjali Sarvani India
Rajeshwari Gayakwad India
Arushi Goel India
Kranti Goud India
Alana King Australia
Chinelle Henry West Indies
 

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansDelhi Capitals

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

