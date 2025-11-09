Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27

ALSO READ: Harleen to Kranti: Full list of rewards for India's Women's WC 2025 heroes India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, i.e., Women’s Premier League (WPL), is set for a mega auction after three successful seasons on Thursday, November 27. This will only be the second mega auction for the tournament after its inaugural season in 2023. All five participating teams were given the option to retain up to five players maximum ahead of the mega auction, where three-time finalists Delhi Capitals and two-time champions Mumbai Indians used all five spots, while 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained four players. Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz retained the least number of players, i.e., just two and one, respectively.

Indian world champion players in focus Despite having a stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, many members of champions India’s side were released by their squads and will be taking the centre stage during the mega auction. The list will be headed by Women’s World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma, spinner Shree Charani, pacer Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, and all-rounder Harleen Deol. Meg Lanning and Lauren Bell lead the overseas list While Indian players are expected to take centre stage, many big overseas names will also be going under the hammer. Former Aussie skipper Meg Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to the finals three seasons in a row, will be headlining the list alongside English pacer Lauren Bell. South African skipper and top scorer of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Laura Wolvaardt, will also be one of the most in-demand players during the auction.

WPL 2026 mega auction rules The WPL 2026 mega auction rules allow each franchise to retain up to five players ahead of the auction, with certain limits on player categories to ensure competitive balance. A franchise can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, or two uncapped Indian players, and if they retain the full five, at least one retained player must be an uncapped Indian. The retention cost for players follows a fixed slab structure, where the first retained player is valued at ₹3.5 crore, the second at ₹2.5 crore, the third at ₹1.75 crore, the fourth at ₹1 crore, and the fifth at ₹50 lakh. These amounts are deducted from each team's ₹15 crore auction purse, which means a team retaining five players will have ₹5.75 crore left for the auction. Teams can choose to pay more than the slab value for certain players, but the extra amount will be taken from the remaining purse.

RTM card rule explained The auction introduces the Right-to-Match (RTM) cards for the first time in WPL. The RTM option allows teams to re-sign players released from their squad by matching the highest bid during the auction, but the number of RTMs available depends on how many players a team has retained. If a team retains all five players, they lose the RTM option altogether. A team retaining four players gets one RTM, retaining three players gets two RTMs, and so forth, up to five RTMs for a team that retains no players. WPL 2026 full list of released and retained players Delhi Capitals

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals retained five players ahead of the mega auction, which means they will head to the auction with just ₹5.75 crore in their purse to fill the remaining 13 spots and will have no RTM card available. Retained players Player Country Jemimah Rodrigues India Shafali Verma India Marizanne Kapp South Africa Annabel Sutherland Australia Niki Prasad India Released players Player Country Meg Lanning Australia Sneha Deepthi India Alice Capsey England Arundhati Reddy India Jess Jonassen Australia Minnu Mani India N Charani India Shikha Pandey India Nandini Kashyap India Sarah Bryce Scotland Taniyaa Bhatia India Radha Yadav India Titas Sadhu India

Mumbai Indians The two-time champions Mumbai Indians also retained five players, which means, just like Delhi Capitals, they will also head into the mega auction with ₹5.75 crore in their purse and no RTM options. Retained players Player Country Harmanpreet Kaur India Natalie Sciver-Brunt England Amanjot Kaur India G Kamalini India Hayley Matthews West Indies Released players Player Country Amandeep Kaur India Amelia Kerr New Zealand Chloe Tryon South Africa Jintimani Kalita India Sathyamoorty Keerthana India Parunika Sisodia India Sajeevan Sajana India Yastika Bhatia India Saika Ishaque India Shabnim Ismail South Africa Nadine de Klerk South Africa Sanskriti Gupta India Akshita Maheshwari India Danielle Gibson England

Royal Challengers Bengaluru The 2024 WPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained four players ahead of the WPL 2026 season, which means they will head into the mega auction with ₹6.15 crore remaining in their purse and one RTM card. Retained players Player Country Smriti Mandhana India Ellyse Perry Australia Richa Ghosh India Shreyanka Patil India Released players Player Country Danni Wyatt-Hodge England Sabbhineni Meghana India Nuzhat Parween India Georgia Wareham Australia Kanika Ahuja India Sneh Rana India Renuka Singh India Ekta Bisht India Pramila Rawat India VJ Joshitha India Raghvi Bist India Jagravi Pawar India Charlie Dean England Heather Graham Australia Kim Garth Australia

Gujarat Giants The Gujarat-based franchise retained just two players from their previous squad and will now head to the auction with the second-most biggest purse of ₹9 crore and three RTM cards available. Retained players Player Country Ashleigh Gardner Australia Beth Mooney Australia Released players Player Country Bharti Fulmali India Laura Wolvaardt South Africa Phoebe Litchfield Australia Priya Mishra India Dayalan Hemalatha India Harleen Deol India Sayali Satghare India Tanuja Kanwer India Shabnam Shakil India Mannat Kashyap India Meghna Singh India Kashvee Gautam India Deandra Dottin West Indies Simran Shaikh India Danielle Gibson England Prakashika Naik India