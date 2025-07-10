The opening session of Day 1 at Lord’s saw a balanced contest between bat and ball, as England went to lunch at 83 for 2 after being put in to bat under overcast skies. Indian bowlers found some movement as the session progressed, pulling things back after a brisk start by the English openers.

England captain Ben Stokes won his third consecutive toss of the series and, unlike the first two matches, chose to bat first on a seemingly flat and trimmed surface at Lord’s. His decision initially looked justified as openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a steady and confident start, keeping India’s pace trio at bay and adding 43 runs for the opening stand without much trouble.