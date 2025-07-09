Akash Deep was 'absolutely special' in Birmingham Test, says Arun Lal

Former India cricketer Arun Lal was in awe of Akash Deep's performance in the second Test against England at Birmingham, saying he was "absolutely special".

Akash Deep shone bright with a 10-wicket haul in India's series levelling 336-run win over England at Edgbaston.

He picked up 4/88 in the first innings and then followed it up with a splendid 6/99 in the second essay to return with impressive match figures of 10/187.

The 28-year-old pacer's effort helped India draw level the five-match series after losing the opener by five wickets at Leeds.

"He was absolutely special," Lal told PTI TV.

"He was absolutely special," Lal told PTI TV.

"There was never a question about his abilities. He was strong, hard-working. The only thing missing was self-belief. He's more confident now, bowling smarter and with patience. He doesn't go searching for a wicket every ball. "And the more belief he gains, the faster and better he'll get. He can clock 145 kph and has that rare ability to break partnerships," he noted. Coming from a humble background, Akash Deep initially didn't expect to don the national colours, Lal said. "He didn't really understand how good he was, and he didn't think that he could play for India," said Lal.

"I just wanted him to understand that this is just the beginning. 'Ranji jeetna hai, India khelna hai, aur lamba India khelna hai'." While Akash Deep grabbed headlines, young India skipper Shubman Gill showed his prowess, scoring 269 and 161 at Birmingham and took his match aggregate to 430, the second-highest ever in Test history.

"I love Shubman as a cricketer, he is awesome but I never realised he was this good. I'm sure nobody else did either. He has unbelievable talent, unbelievable calm. It's almost as though he knows what ball is coming before it's bowled," Lal said.

"He's not an auto-pilot captain, which I admire. He listens, takes advice from (KL) Rahul, (Ravindra) Jadeja and others. His patience and self-assurance are rubbing off on the group. He's going to be here for a long, long time." Lal was highly impressed with India's comeback at Edgbaston after losing the series opener. "I must admit that when this team was going to England, I didn't think they had this kind of determination, this kind of belief, this kind of capability," said the former India opener.

"This team has performed far better than expected, and I am so glad about that. These youngsters, once given a chance and that confidence, you better watch out. If you're sitting out, it will be difficult to break in soon," he added.