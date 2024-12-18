IND vs AUS: Here's why Gavaskar criticises Ashwin's retirement timing

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his discontent over Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise retirement announcement on Wednesday, stating that the premier off-spinner could have waited until the Australia series concluded. The abrupt decision, according to Gavaskar, leaves India one player short for the remaining two Tests of the series, which is currently levelled at 1-1.

ALSO READ: Wickets to key records: Complete list of Ashwin's achievements in cricket Speaking to broadcasters Star Sports, Gavaskar compared Ashwin's decision to MS Dhoni's mid-series retirement in 2014-15, saying, "He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection. What it does is it leaves you one short, just like when Dhoni retired after the third Test in 2014-15."

Sydney's spin advantage left untapped?

The former India captain highlighted the potential role Ashwin could have played in the final Test in Sydney, where conditions are expected to favour spinners. "Sydney offers a lot of support for spinners. India could have played with two spinners there, and Ashwin might have made a difference," Gavaskar remarked.

While Ashwin's performances in the ongoing series had been inconsistent—he was overlooked in the first Test and struggled in the second—Gavaskar hinted that Washington Sundar might already be considered Ashwin's successor. "Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him," he noted.