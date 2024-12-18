'Convinced him to stay for Adelaide': Rohit said on Ashwin's retirement

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also talked about Ashwin as a person and about the kind of character he has had over the years.

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin
Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Amid R Ashwin's retirement bombshell, captain Rohit Sharma dropped a revelation of his own—he knew about the Tamil Nadu bowler's plans the moment he landed in Perth. In a dramatic twist, Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, was left out of India's Playing XI for the 1st Test, with Washington Sundar being preferred over the two veteran spinners.  "I heard it first when I landed in Perth. It was obviously lots of things that go in the process," Rohit said in a press conference.  As Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the 3rd Test between India and Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma talked extensively about knowing about the decision, Ashwin's career, and his bond with him.
 
Rohit Sharma on Ashwin's retirement
 
Rohit was asked whether he knew about the decision prior to the announcement or not, to which he said, "I heard it first when I landed in Perth. It was obviously lots of things that go in the process. He understands what the team is thinking, what combination we are thinking. We weren't sure about which spinner was going to play. When I arrived in Perth, that was the chat we had. I somehow convinced him to stay for Adelaide. He felt now that if I'm not needed, it's better to go now. We should respect him. His decision. He was sure. When a player like him, who has had so many moments with the Indian team and been a great match-winner for us, is allowed to make decisions."
 
'He is a very funny guy'

Rohit also talked about Ashwin as a person and about the kind of character he has had over the years.
 
"He is a very witty guy, funny guy. I know him from U17. A few years back, we all disappeared, and then I saw Ashwin taking five-fors. I was wondering, who is this, as he was a batsman when I saw him first? A true match-winner. Whenever there's a crisis, he has delivered. Such a great servant of Indian cricket."
 
Rohit was also asked how the skipper would like to keep in touch with the legendary spinner and whether Ashwin could be involved with the team in another role in the future.
 
"We are friends, we will remain friends. Ashwin will be with you guys soon!" Rohit hinted that Ashwin could join the media as broadcaster in the future.
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

