OCA announces the inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 cricket league

The Odisha Cricket Association on Sunday announced the launch of the Odisha Pro T20 League, a franchise-based T20 tournament that will debut in September featuring six teams.

The OPTL is designed as a premier platform to nurture emerging talent, offering players high-intensity competition, wide exposure, and the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside some of the best in the sport, OCA stated.

"We are confident this league will become a major force in Indian domestic cricket," OCA secretary Sanjay Behera stated in a release.

As part of the league's rollout, the OCA invites organisations to come forward and participate in the franchise ownership process.