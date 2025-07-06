Home / Cricket / News / We were ready for batting-friendly conditions in England: coach Morkel

India vs England: With the series being played on characteristically flat pitches that favour aggressive batting-a hallmark of England's recent approach-the Indian camp had anticipated the conditions

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
As the start of Day 5's action in India vs England 2nd Test has been delayed due to rain, India’s bowling coach lauded the team’s hunger and resilience as they navigate challenging conditions in the ongoing five-match Test series in England. Speaking to the broadcasters, he noted the squad’s eagerness to adapt and their willingness to step up when tested.
 
“It’s been encouraging to witness the enthusiasm within the group,” the coach said. “They’ve shown strong intent and responded well under pressure.”
 
With the series being played on characteristically flat pitches that favour aggressive batting—a hallmark of England’s recent approach—the Indian camp had anticipated the conditions. “We came into the series knowing we’d encounter flatter tracks and fast scoring. We were mentally prepared for a grind. While we had our plans in place, execution is key. If we don’t apply pressure from both ends, it can seem as though there’s no plan at all,” he explained. 
 
He also pointed to the unique challenges posed by English venues—not just the pitch but the terrain. “It’s not just about the surface. Grounds in England can be uneven. Birmingham is relatively level, but at Leeds there’s a noticeable side slope. These are not conditions we’re familiar with, so adjusting takes time. Lord’s, our next venue, also has a slope.”
 
Calling for patience, he added, “As coaches, as a team, and even as spectators, we have to understand that it takes time for players to settle. Things may not click from ball one, but the speed at which we adapt is what matters.”
 
He reserved special praise for young pacer Akash Deep. “Look at his pace—it’s right up there. He’s charging in on unresponsive tracks. What stands out is that he came into this Test without much red-ball match time and still managed to deliver a performance of real quality. That’s very impressive.”

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

