ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5: Check revised session timings at Edgbaston

The fifth and final day of the second Test between India and England is set to begin at 5:10 PM IST (12:40 PM local time) following a rain-induced delay at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Persistent showers in the morning meant that play couldn’t start as scheduled, pushing back the day’s action by nearly 1 hour and 40 minutes.

As a result of the delay, ten overs have been officially lost, reducing the final day's play to an 80-over contest instead of the regular 90. With both teams eyeing a result, India in pursuit of a historic first Test win at Edgbaston and England hoping to resist with the bat, the revised playing conditions will add an extra layer of urgency and strategy.

Revised Session Timings for Day 5 – IND vs ENG 2nd Test First Session: 12:40 PM to 2:30 PM local time | 5:10 PM to 7:00 PM IST Lunch: 2:30 PM to 3:10 PM local time | 7:00 PM to 7:40 PM IST Second Session: 3:10 PM to 5:10 PM local time | 7:40 PM to 9:40 PM IST Tea Break: 5:10 PM to 5:30 PM local time | 9:40 PM to 10:00 PM IST Final Session: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM local time | 10:00 PM to 11:30 PM IST With time being a crucial factor, India will need to make the most of the 80 overs available to pick up the remaining seven English wickets. Meanwhile, England’s batters will look to apply the brakes and possibly push for a draw under overcast but dry conditions expected for the remainder of the day.